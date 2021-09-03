The Patriots just got a lot more interesting with Mac Jones, and other thoughts

Jones is a rookie, a first-round pick, and was a national champion for Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Now he’s the future of the Patriot franchise. Situations like this don’t come around too often in Foxborough.

▪ Sign me up for the Mac Jones Era. The Patriots officially became the Dos Equis Most Interesting Team In the World when Bill Belichick fired Cam Newton and anointed Jones as New England’s starting quarterback.

Picked-up pieces while counting the hours until the Patriots kick off against the Dolphins next weekend …

Jones’s introduction to the NFL will be nothing like Tom Brady’s. Brady was a sixth-round pick who was invisible in his rookie season (fourth on the depth chart, getting into only one game, throwing three passes). There were no fan expectations for young Brady. He got to play only because starter Drew Bledsoe got hurt in the second game of Brady’s second season.

The Jones experience conjures up old-time memories of the first years of Jim Plunkett and Bledsoe — both first overall picks who became starters the day they unpacked their bags in Foxborough.

Unlike Plunkett and Bledsoe, Jones is not a first overall pick, nor does he have to lift a team out of the basement. He takes over under the tutelage of the greatest coach ever, plus a decorated offensive coordinator (Josh McDaniels). Jones will be asked to manage games, throw short, accurate passes, stay cool, and get the Patriots back into the playoffs.

It was much harder for Plunkett, who took over a 2-12 team and took a tremendous beating in his five seasons in New England. Plunkett never got the team over .500 and didn’t emerge as a Super Bowl champ until he got to Oakland.

Bledsoe took over a team that had finished 2-14. It took Bledsoe and those Patriots five weeks to win a game. They started 1-11 but won their last four, and were in the playoffs one year later (losing to Bill Belichick’s Cleveland Browns on New Year’s Day 1995).

Steve Grogan and Tony Eason were two other Patriot QBs who played a lot as rookies. Grogan, a fifth-round pick, started seven of the final eight games in his rookie season and had the Patriots in the playoffs a year later. He’s a worthy member of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Steve Grogan takes off with the ball during a 1976 game against the Jets. george rizer

The less said about Eason the better. Like Jones, he was the 15th overall pick. He played behind Grogan for most of his rookie year (four starts) and eventually got the Patriots to a Super Bowl.

But he was soft and had to be mercifully replaced by Grogan when the Patriots were hammered by the Bears in Super Bowl XX. Nobody has ever looked at a rookie quarterback and said, “We’re hoping this guy can be the next Tony Eason.”

Jones doesn’t have to be the next Brady. We’ll settle for the next Bledsoe, Plunkett, or Grogan.

Let the games begin.

▪ Our regional feel-good moment sparked by Newton’s release was short-lived when Belichick went out of his way Wednesday to sound the “vaccines don’t really matter” dog whistle. It was appalling, unnecessary, and misleading.

Intent on insisting that Newton’s anti-vax status had no bearing on his release, the Hoodie took it to another level with, “You guys keep talking about that, and I would just point out that I don’t know what the number is. I mean, you guys can look it up … the number of players and coaches and staff members that have been infected by COVID in this training camp [around the NFL] who have been vaccinated is a pretty high number, so I wouldn’t lose sight of that … your implication that vaccination solves every problem, I would say that has not been substantiated.”

Rubbish. No one has said vaccines solve every problem. According to NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills, only 68 positive results surfaced from a group of 7,190 individuals tested in the first three weeks of August. The infection rate among unvaccinated persons was seven times higher than among the vaxxed.

A Belichick confidant insisted to me that the coach was not discouraging vaccination. That’s certainly what it sounded like. Belichick is an important leader in this community and in the NFL. He would do well to clean this one up.

▪ Quiz: Name the two-time league MVP who was Phil Niekro’s catcher for Niekro’s 200th win on May 1, 1979.

▪ Got to give the Sox props for the two wins in Tampa that ended what could have been the worst trip ever. Hours after lobbying MLB to postpone the two games, the depleted Sox took the field and won on the strength of Chris Sale’s six innings Wednesday. The next night, Eduardo Rodriguez and Garrett Richards blanked the first-place Rays. If the Sox manage to make the playoffs, this goes down as the turning point.

Chris Sale gave up two runs in six innings against the Rays Wednesday. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

▪ Every New York newspaper is calling on the Mets to hire Theo Epstein. Theo Magic made history at Fenway and Wrigley, and now there’s a push to have him clean up the Mets, who last won a World Series in 1986 (“Behind the bag …!”).

Theo is only 47, too young to take over as commissioner. I predict he’ll be part-owner of the Red Sox someday.

▪ The Mets retired Jerry Koosman’s No. 36. Koosman was on the 1969 Mets World Series-winning staff with Tom Seaver and Nolan Ryan. He’s the winningest lefty in Mets history.

In August of 1981, Koosman was dealt from the Twins to the White Sox in a deal that included White Sox minor league infielder Ronnie Perry Jr., the Holy Cross basketball All-American.

According to Larry Bird, Perry earned a spot out of camp with the 1980-81 Celtics, but coach Bill Fitch kept Wayne Kreklow because Fitch didn’t want to deal with the pressure of playing a local kid off the bench.

▪ Never been a fan of Urban Meyer, but applaud his attitude and honesty, acknowledging that vaccination status was a factor on cutdown day. “It was certainly in consideration,” said the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie coach. The honesty got Meyer in trouble, as the NFL players union launched an investigation.

▪ I have the best readers in America. Last weekend, I asked if anyone could come up with the season in which the most 500-home run hitters were on active big league rosters. It turns out to be a five-way tie. There were 12 members of the club playing in 1997, 2001, 2003, 2004, and 2005.

The 1997 group is Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., Jim Thome, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro, Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz (September callup), Frank Thomas, Gary Sheffield, and Eddie Murray.

In 2001, take away Murray and add Albert Pujols. In 2003, Miguel Cabrera replaces McGwire.

▪ German tennis star Alexander Zverev audibled to the “mental health” defense this week at the US Open when reporters asked him about charges that he physically abused his ex-girlfriend. “You guys need to be fair to me as well,” said Zverev. “Because we are talking about mental health and all that to players, and this is not healthy for me either.”

▪ Andy Murray had a legit beef after a five-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas Monday. The match turned after Tsitsipas disappeared for more than seven minutes for a bathroom break after the fourth set. “It takes Stefanos Tsitsipas twice as long to go to the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bezos to fly into space,” Murray tweeted.

▪ In the spirit of the US Open, pick up “The Master,” the story of Roger Federer, by Newburyport’s Christopher Clarey. Then read “All In,” by Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, and Maryanne Vollers. If that’s enough tennis, check out “Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team,” by John U. Bacon. It’s where Ted Lasso meets the Mighty Ducks.

▪ According to the New York Post, anti-vaxxers Al Leiter and John Smoltz have agreed to no longer make in-studio appearances at MLB Network in New Jersey. They will continue their work for the network remotely. Nationals vice president Bob Boone, a former big league catcher and manager and father of Aaron Boone, quit his job when the Nationals mandated vaccines for front office employees.

▪ Congrats to Morgan Stickney, a swimmer, student, and bilateral amputee who won gold in the 400-meter freestyle at the Paralympics in Tokyo. A pre-med student at Biola University in Southern California with an extremely rare vascular disease, Stickney hopes to become a doctor. She was treated at Brigham & Women’s Hospital, where doctors are researching her DNA to learn more about her disease.

Morgan Stickney beams on the medal stand with her gold. Lintao Zhang/Getty

▪ Quiz answer: Dale Murphy, Atlanta Braves.

