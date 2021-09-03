Revolution slip past Philadelphia Union on Matt Polster goal

The Revolution played shorthanded for most of the second half, but ended up celebrating the return of captain Carles Gil with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union Saturday night.

Both teams competed without several starters at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. The Revolution were missing Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa, and Matt Turner (international duty) and Gustavo Bou (injured), then lost Arnor Traustason to a 59th-minute red card.

And the quality of play suffered, though the teams displayed the competitiveness of rivals. Matt Polster’s first-half goal made the difference as the Revolution (16-4-4, 52 points) stretched their lead in the Supporters’ Shield standings.