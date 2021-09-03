Revolution slip past Philadelphia Union on Matt Polster goal

The Revolution played shorthanded for most of the second half, but ended up celebrating the return of captain Carles Gil with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union Saturday night.
Both teams competed without several starters at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. The Revolution were missing Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa, and Matt Turner (international duty) and Gustavo Bou (injured), then lost Arnor Traustason to a 59th-minute red card.
And the quality of play suffered, though the teams displayed the competitiveness of rivals. Matt Polster’s first-half goal made the difference as the Revolution (16-4-4, 52 points) stretched their lead in the Supporters’ Shield standings.
The Union (8-7-8, 32 points) were without seven players to international duty, plus defender Jack Elliott (suspended).
Polster finished at the back post past two defenders and Joe Bendik off a Traustason free kick, his second goal of the season, in the 32d minute. DeJuan Jones set things up, breaking away and earning a foul from Nathaniel Harriel, making his MLS debut, who was cautioned.
The Revolution played a man down as Traustason was cautioned twice in a five-minute span, but were boosted by Gil, who missed six games with an undisclosed injury, entering as a second-half substitute.
