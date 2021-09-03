The secret to being a successful rookie quarterback under Bill Belichick

In his 26 seasons as a head coach, Bill Belichick has only had two rookie quarterbacks start during the regular season.

Jacoby Brissett started twice for the 2016 Patriots (he went 1-1 as a starter), and Eric Zeier started four games for the Browns in 1995 (he went 1-3).

Brissett’s finest hour with the Patriots came against the Texans that season. After an injury sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo, Brissett got the start on a short week and knocked off highly regarded Houston, 27-0. While he wasn’t overwhelming (11-for-19, 103 yards), he did an excellent job managing the game, putting his faith in the offensive skill position players (LeGarrette Blount rushed for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns), and taking care of the football (he had no interceptions and only one sack).

“He handled himself great last week, this week, all week, every day,” Belichick said of Brissett, who became just the seventh rookie to start a game at quarterback in Patriots’ franchise history. “He’s just a hard working kid that is really dedicated to doing what’s right for the team, and trying to improve on anything that you tell him. He just wants to do what the coach tells him to do. I’m glad we have him.”

Advertisement

In 1995, Zeier was a rookie drafted in third round out of Georgia. While he acknowledged some nerves after being told he would start in his first NFL game, Zeier put his faith in Belichick to set him up for success.

“One of the things as a rookie in that situation, is that you’re filled with nerves. You’re excited, but you’re also still trying to figure out if you can play at the NFL level. I know that was the case with me,” Zeier recalled in a phone interview this week.

Advertisement

“But when you have Coach Belichick behind you, and have his knowledge and background when it comes to playing the game, it gives you an enormous amount of confidence that everybody around you will be prepared, and that he will put you in position to execute and succeed. It’s nerve-wracking stepping into that spotlight, but it’s also comforting to know you have Coach Belichick on your side.”

Zeier ended up leading the Browns to a 29-26 overtime win against the Bengals in his debut that October, a game that included a late-game scoring drive he engineered that ended with a game-winning 28-yard field goal from Matt Stover.

Zeier wasn’t as peerless as Brissett when it came to taking care of the football (two sacks, one interception), but overall, the quarterbacking philosophy was similar to the one Brissett put into action 21 years later. That included a big boost from Zeier’s position players, including Earnest Byner (74 carries, one rushing touchdown) and Andre Rison (seven catches, 173 yards and a touchdown).

“The kid is going to be good, if he keeps his head right,” Rison told reporters who asked about Zeier after the game.

Keeping your head right is a vital part of succeeding as quarterback in a Belichick system, regardless of how many years you’ve spent in it. Zeier believes Jones is excellent at doing just that.

Advertisement

“He is smart, he is efficient, and he is extremely accurate,” said Zeier, who works as a radio analyst for Georgia football and has had plenty of opportunity to study Jones’s work. “All of those things work well in terms of what Coach Belichick wants in his quarterback play. What he’s looking for is someone to take care of the football and get your team in position to win, and to lead the football team. Mac does all of those things extremely well.

“Coming out of Alabama and working with Coach [Nick] Saban, who has a similar coaching style in terms of what’s expected of the quarterback, I think it’s a natural fit: staying in that same model and being able to take that to a higher level, I think Mac will fit well into that scheme.”

Zeier has some advice for the youngster: Keep it simple. Keep your head right. And trust in Belichick.

“Don’t make the situation bigger than it is,” Zeier said. “Go out there and play within the offense. Rely on the guys around you — he has tremendous talent around him. Lead the football team, and don’t worry about anything else. Do your job, don’t try to do too much, and let the guys around you do their job.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.