US men receive hard knocks lesson in World Cup qualifiers during draw with El Salvador

Police officers in dark uniforms stationed on the edges of Estadio Cuscatlán’s field formed a semicircle with their backs turned to the 18-year-old attacker, shields raised to intercept projectiles tossed over tall fences.

SAN SALVADOR - If there were any lingering questions about what weird, wild habitat the US men’s national soccer team had entered Thursday, they were put to rest anytime Gio Reyna prepared to take a corner kick.

Far from the meticulous environs of Europe, detached from their big clubs and well-oiled leagues for 10 days, many US players experienced the madness of away World Cup qualifiers for the first time during the 0-0 draw with El Salvador.

Advertisement

There were masses of fans on the narrow street pressed against the team bus as it arrived and departed. There was the slow reaction of ballboys tossing the sphere to US players for throw-ins.

Fireworks launched just beyond the stadium walls as part of the opening ceremony continued for several minutes after kickoff.

The players called it a learning experience, unlike the ones they traversed at the start of their pro careers, whether in MLS or abroad. The US team is bursting with individual ability and, as a unit, it has enjoyed a two-year run of prosperity - welcome tonic for a program that, with an older group, struck rock bottom four years ago this fall when it failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

“World Cup qualifying is back,” said Gregg Berhalter, who, as a national team defender, appeared in many matches such as these and coached in his first Thursday. “You can see the intensity of the game, you can see the passion in the stands.”

Advertisement

Aside from Reyna getting splashed with exploding water bottles, the US delegation reported no notable incidents. The fans were loud and engaged but mostly respectful.

Before pregame warm-ups, US midfielder Weston McKennie took selfies with Salvadoran fans lined up against the fence behind the team bench. Defender Sergiño Dest received extended applause not because he is a US player but because he plays for one of the world’s most famous clubs, FC Barcelona.

The friendly moments, though, belied the intensity of the night, two raucous hours during the match, a few hours before kickoff and another one afterward. Because of pandemic guidelines, the team did not shower or linger at the stadium; like a youth soccer team, it gathered its belongings and left. Only the US team received police escort to the hotel.

Though this was the first World Cup qualifier for most of the US players, it’s not as though they don’t compete in intense settings most weekends for their respective clubs. Adams, from Germany’s RB Leipzig, has played in Bundesliga rumbles against eternal power Bayern Munich. Dest has matched up against Real Madrid in what is soccer’s most celebrated rivalry. McKennie is a member of Italy’s most decorated club, Juventus.

Still, Adams said: “I talk to my teammates in Leipzig all the time about which games I have during the international window. They sit there and laugh because they have to play against England, France. I tell them, ‘Trust me, I would rather play against France and England and these games where the conditions and the fans and the pitch and the ball and everything is an ideal situation.’ For us, it’s never going to be an ideal situation on the road.”

Advertisement

The US delegation did not use the match environment as an excuse for the outcome, which, given the rosters, was a de facto victory for El Salvador. The hosts have only one player competing in a European league - Enrico Hernández, from FC Eindhoven in the Dutch second division - and he didn’t start.

The Americans admitted they were not good enough. The connectivity was off, Berhalter said, and the match became too hectic to their liking. It cost them two points and left them among six teams with a single point. The only match with a winner and loser was Mexico defeating Jamaica, 2-1, on a late goal at spectator-free Estadio Azteca - punishment for the use of homophobic slurs by fans.

Asked whether he was okay or disappointed with the result, Berhalter said, “Somewhere in-between.”

He will rotate the lineup for Sunday’s match against Canada in Nashville, the extent of which will hinge on whether Christian Pulisic (fitness issues) and Zack Steffen (back spasms) are available. He’ll also have to take into account a return trip to Central America for Wednesday’s meeting against Honduras.

The El Salvador visit offered a learning experience. After settling for a draw, Berhalter would prefer the next journey to end with a winning experience.