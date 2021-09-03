Wander Franco out of Tampa lineup after leaving Thursday’s Sox game with headache

“He got a good night's sleep,” Cash said. “He woke up, went to see the doctor. Everything checked out. He's in a much better place right now.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Franco underwent tests, which were negative, and anticipates the 20-year old will be back in the lineup “within a game or two” as long as he continues to improve.

Franco extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a seventh-inning walk Thursday night, tying Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Arky Vaughan for the third-longest streak by a player under 21. He was checked by a trainer after pointing toward his head several times earlier in the plate appearance.

“We don’t know if it was the play the night before or just a headache popped up,” said Cash, referencing when Franco was tagged out by Christian Vázquez trying to score from third on a grounder Wednesday. “But whatever it was, it was enough to make enough sense to get him out of the ballgame.”

Gleyber Torres back with Yankees

Gleyber Torres was activated from the Yankees injured list before New York’s series opener against Baltimore, after missing almost a month with a sprained left thumb.

Torres is batting .253 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 99 games. He appeared to be heating up when he was injured while stealing second base against Seattle on Aug. 9. The 24-year-old shortstop hit .393 with five RBIs and four doubles in 28 at-bats in eight August games, a span in which the Yankees went 6-2.

“I know he’s real eager to get back and contribute,” manager Aaron Boone said before Torres batted seventh. “I felt he was playing some of his best baseball in those couple weeks before going to the IL.”

Torres was 2 for 8 with a homer in three rehab games. He dodged an injury scare Wednesday when he was hit on the hand by a pitch in his final at-bat for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees went 16-6 in his absence to surge from 2½ games in back of the American League’s second wild-card spot to 1½ games ahead of the Red Sox in the race for the first wild card.

Without David Ross, Jed Hoyer, Cubs win

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer missed the team’s 6-5 victory over Pittsburgh after they tested positive for COVID-19. Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading Chicago to its fourth consecutive win. Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field. A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining. Both are vaccinated, though the Cubs are among a handful of big league teams that have failed to reach the 85 percent vaccination threshold required for the relaxation of MLB’s COVID-19 protocols. . Bench coach Andy Green, running the team while Ross is away, was ejected by umpire Tom Hallion in the sixth inning after it looked as if he was upset with Kevin Newman’s slide into second on a potential double play . . . The Angels released former Red Sox shortstop José Iglesias before their game against Texas. Iglesias hit .259/.295/.375 in 114 games with Los Angeles this season, the one-time star defender committing 16 errors. In his 10th MLB season, Iglesias was traded from Baltimore to LA in December, prior to the second year of a $6 million contract he signed in January 2020 . . . Washington’s release of Starlin Castro became official, the infielder having completed a 30-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Castro was placed on administrative leave in mid-July while MLB opened an investigation into a domestic violence accusation from when he played for the Cubs. Two weeks later, MLB announced his suspension. Both manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo had previously indicated Castro would not rejoin the team. The 31-year-old played 87 games this season, batting .283 with three homers and 38 RBI.