Taliban finalizes plans for new government not expected to include any former leaders

The movement’s top political leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, is widely expected to be appointed as president. And the group’s shadowy commander of the faithful, Haibatullah Akhundzada, is expected to be named the supreme leader of Afghanistan.

Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi said the “decisions have been made,” and that an announcement was imminent.

KABUL — The Taliban has finalized decisions on who will run Afghanistan, just days after the last US forces withdrew from the country, with the group’s most prominent officials expected to helm a government unlikely to include any officials from the previous regime.

“We have been in consultations with the international community, and we hope they will cooperate with us,” Karimi said.

Advertisement

Without international recognition, Afghanistan’s economy will probably continue to falter, potentially plunging millions more people below the poverty line.

Domestically, the group faces a number of challenges to its power, including holdouts in the country’s north and public demonstrations against the return to an extreme interpretation of Islamic law.

Former vice president Amrullah Saleh said the Taliban had cut phone lines, electricity, and access to medical supplies from the Panjshir Valley, the last serious stronghold of resistance against the Taliban.

Female protesters, gathered outside the presidential palace in Kabul, came face-to-face with Taliban militants before being dispersed. “I thought we would all get killed,” said one demonstrator.

Britain’s foreign secretary said in Qatar that the Kabul airport could soon reopen. Several countries have offered technical and security support to facilitate the resumption of military and civilian flights.

Since taking Kabul last month, Taliban leadership held a number of high-level meetings with the few former Afghan government officials who have remained in Kabul. But Karimi said the talks were aimed only at assuring the men of their security and were not consultations about the country’s future structure.

Advertisement

“We have made our own decisions,” he said about leadership appointments.

Other senior Taliban leaders, such as Sirajuddin Haqqani, chief of the brutal Haqqani network, and Mawlawi Muhammad Yaqoub, a son of the Taliban’s late leader, are also expected to hold influential posts.

Nearly three weeks into the group’s rule of Afghanistan, the Taliban has not been recognized by the international community as the country’s legitimate representative. Most countries have indicated that recognition will only come after a political settlement is reached with those toppled by the militant group.

Western officials, who insist they will not recognize any new government the militants form, acknowledge they will still have to deal with it.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday that engaging with Afghanistan’s new rulers would “not mean recognition” and that it all depends on whether the Taliban sticks to its promises, including allowing access for aid deliveries and safe passage out of Kabul for those who wish to leave.

Borrell’s comments echoed Britain’s top diplomat, Dominic Raab, who said it was necessary to “adjust to the new reality.” Despite skepticism toward the Taliban’s assurances that it has changed, even the top US military official has raised the possibility that Washington may work with the Taliban in the fight against the Islamic State.

Much less clear is the role women will play in public life. In the days since the Taliban seized Kabul on Aug. 15, many women have stayed home amid concerns that the group will resume the brutal treatment of women that marked its last rule, between 1996 and 2001. Many women in high-profile positions fled the country during the US-led evacuation effort.

Advertisement

Publicly, the Taliban has promised a more inclusive society and pledged to be more tolerant toward women, although many Afghans remain deeply skeptical of those claims.

“There isn’t a unified view among the Taliban on women’s activities in society and politics,” Nooria Nazhat, a former Afghan government official, told Tolo News. “This is concerning.”

Despite the dangers, dozens of female demonstrators marched toward the office of the governor of Herat, the largest city by population in western Afghanistan, on Thursday to demand the inclusion of women in the upcoming government. There they faced off with Taliban members standing guard. “No government is stable without the support of women,” read one banner held up by participants.

In another rare public display, a group of female activists in Kabul held a small protest on Friday, demanding that their rights be respected. “Education, work, freedom,” one of their signs read. Another called for the new government to include women.

The protesters, gathered outside the presidential palace in Kabul, came face-to-face with Taliban militants. “Rights for women, equality with men,” they yelled. But their chants were met with contempt from a Taliban fighter who hit a photographer and tore up the protest placards, activists said.

He “wanted to shoot at us,” said Hussnia Bakhtiyari, a 28-year-old protester who had worked for the former Afghan government. “Three other Taliban fighters rushed and stopped him. I thought we would all get killed.”