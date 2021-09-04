Australia’s COVID epicenter sees another day of record cases

New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported a record 1,533 new daily coronavirus cases, with the state’s creaking health system braced for a peak in hospitalizations in October.

The number of people in the state being treated for the virus in hospital rose above 1,000 for the first time and is expected to climb in the coming weeks. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Friday she would outline a plan next week on how the health system would handle the surge.

The state’s ambulance service is making contingency plans to draft in police and firefighters to drive ambulances to help deal with increasing patient numbers, Brad Hazzard, the state’s health minister, said at a news conference Saturday. “I don’t think that’s been finalized yet, but that’s certainly a plan, and I support that plan.” Friday had been the second busiest day for the ambulance service in the state’s history, he said.