Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Boston area: Among sightings were broad-winged hawk, a Philadelphia vireo, and a bay-breasted warbler. Observers also spotted a Lincoln’s sparrow at Franklin Park, an American golden-plover at Revere Beach, and a stilt sandpiper at Belle Isle in East Boston. Three buff-breasted sandpipers were seen at Bayswater Street Park in Boston, and two more at Winthrop Beach.

Fall migration is increasingly producing a variety of warblers in modest numbers, but no major migration fallouts have been observed yet. Uncommon fall migrants such as American golden-plovers, Baird’s and buff-breasted sandpipers, Philadelphia vireos, and Cape May warblers all seem to be arriving on schedule, however.

Cape Cod: Reports continued to reflect some of the most unusual birds, including a magnificent frigatebird at First Encounter Beach in Eastham, a brown booby at Sandy Neck in Barnstable, and an American avocet at High Head in Truro. A buff-breasted sandpiper was noted at West Dennis Beach, two Baird’s sandpipers were seen at Race Point in Provincetown, and another Baird’s sandpiper was seen at Sandy Neck Beach. Also at First Encounter in Eastham, six Leach’s storm-petrels were tallied, as well as a black-legged kittiwake. A razorbill was observed in Provincetown. Other noteworthy reports from the Cape included a barn owl at South Monomoy Island, and Philadelphia vireos at Fort Hill in Eastham, Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary, Barnstable, and Mashpee, where a worm-eating warbler was also observed.

Essex County: Plum Island highlights featured a yellow-crowned night-heron, a black guillemot, a lark sparrow, and an orchard oriole. At Nahant, a hooded warbler was found.

Hampden County: At the Longmeadow Flats, there was a stilt sandpiper, a Baird’s sandpiper, a black-bellied plover, and a dickcissel. At the Fannie Stebbins Refuge in Longmeadow, reports included a least bittern and an orchard oriole.

Hampshire County: There were four sandhill cranes in Worthington. In the Northampton East Meadows, interesting shorebird sightings included an American golden-plover, two Baird’s and two buff-breasted sandpipers, a white-rumped sandpiper, and a red knot. There were three blue grosbeaks in Hadley, and a yellow-breasted chat at Arcadia Sanctuary in Easthampton.

Middlesex County: Highlights included two well-described Mississippi kites at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, where a least bittern was also recorded. A Connecticut warbler was seen at Nahanton Park in Newton.

Norfolk County: Sightings included a little blue heron and a yellow-crowned night-heron in Squantum, a lesser black-backed gull at Wollaston Beach, a Baird’s sandpiper at Great Pond in Randolph, and a mourning warbler in Brookline.

South Coast: There were three little blue herons seen in Fairhaven, an American white pelican in the vicinity of the Westport River in Westport, and two Caspian terns off Cave Road in New Bedford.

South Shore: Interesting sightings included a tardy purple martin at Daniel Webster Sanctuary in Marshfield, a red-necked grebe at Manomet, and the continued presence of three sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson.

Western Massachusetts: There were reports of a common gallinule in Great Barrington, an orange-crowned warbler in Lenox, and a white-rumped sandpiper. Eight Cape May warblers and several red crossbills were at October Mountain State Forest in Washington.

Worcester County: The area hosted two black vultures in Millbury, five Cape May warblers in Gardner, a Louisiana waterthrush in Hardwick, and a dickcissel in Uxbridge.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.