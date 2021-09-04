Class action lawsuit filed over long-troubled Springfield courthouse

The courthouse was closed Aug. 25 after Hampden Register of Deeds Cheryl Coakley-Rivera, and Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni evacuated their staffs from the building over health concerns.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Hampden Superior Court, is the latest salvo in a long-running controversy over the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse.

A current official and former employee of a recently closed Springfield courthouse have filed a class action lawsuit demanding that state officials fix airflow problems and other environmental issues they say have caused mold to fester in the building, endangering the health of workers and the public.

“There is a public health and safety emergency” at the courthouse, the 36-page complaint states. The lawsuit was filed by Coakley-Rivera and Judith Potter, who experienced “numerous health issues” when she worked in the building from 1976 to 2006.

The lawsuit was brought against four state officials; Paula Carey, the state Trial Court’s chief justice for administration and management; John Bello, court administrator for the Trial Court; Charles O’Brien, the Trial Court’s head of facilities management; and Carol Gladstone, commissioner of the state Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenancecq, or DCAMM.

The lawsuit contends that courthouse occupants have complained about the environmental conditions for at least a decade, and that mold “became pervasive throughout the building” during the spring of 2020, when more vents were opened in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The HVAC system could not handle the increased moisture, leading to mold on various surfaces in the courtrooms (including the American flag and witness chairs), and in the court officers’ break room,” the suit stated.

That November, workers documented mold growth on courtroom books, water damage to ceiling tiles that appeared to show the presence of black mold, and missing ceiling tiles with what appeared to be mold around the edges.

This summer, a central air handling unit on the fourth floor broke down at least three times, leaving courtrooms with no air conditioning and causing problems during jury trials, the complaint stated. Mold continues to plague a holding area for criminal defendants awaiting court appearances.

Complaints about the condition of the five-story courthouse, built in 1976, are longstanding. Three years ago, a survey of hundreds of current and former occupants of the courthouse found “frequent work-related symptoms,” including pain or stiffness in the back, neck, or shoulders; hand or wrist numbness; chest tightness; shortness of breath; wheezing; cough; dry or itchy skin; sneezing; sore or dry throat; sinus congestion; dizziness or lightheadedness; nausea; eye dryness or irritation; and headaches, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also states that two former judges who occupied the same judicial lobby in the building died of ALS in 2013 and 2019. At least 25 former long-term employees have died of cancer, while others have tested positive for high levels of mercury, the lawsuit alleges.

“The environmental conditions at the courthouse have led to a severe, adverse impact on the administration of justice,” the lawsuit states, adding that employees have suffered “physical and mental pain and anguish” owing to fear they could develop a health condition or may be suffering from one.

On Friday, a Trial Court spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit but released a statement from Carey and Bello that said within a day of learning about the mold problem “the Trial Court closed the courthouse and contracted with an environmental testing firm and a licensed mold remediation company to begin work in the building.”

The contractor “surveyed all areas that showed the presence of a mold-like growth and determined that chemical remediation was the most effective approach,” the statement said. “The remediation process is nearing completion and the Trial Court is expecting an environmental testing report within days.”

The court will “determine the ability to reopen based on environmental test results and the conclusion of mold remediation and cleanup efforts,” the officials said.

In July, court officials hired a consultant to conduct a detailed assessment and “develop recommendations for necessary upgrades” to the building.

Proceedings at the courthouse, home to district, superior, and probate courts, a law library, the bar association, a satellite office for the district attorney, and the registry of deeds, have been moved to alternate locations during the closure.

The lawsuit is seeking a temporary restraining order barring court officials from ordering courthouse employees and the public to return to the building until an “independent environmental study” can be completed to determine its safety. It also asks for a judicial order compelling the defendants to replace air ventilation units, as well as an award of “punitive damages” and attorneys’ fees.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.