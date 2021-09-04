Here’s where you can vote in Boston’s preliminary election Sunday

Early voting in Boston’s preliminary mayoral election began this weekend offering the first chance for voters to choose from a historic slate of candidates — all people of color and mostly women.

Those vying for mayor include Acting Mayor Kim Janey, city councilors Andrea Campbell, Michelle Wu, and Annissa Essaibi George, as well as John Barros, the city’s former economic development officer.

Before any of the candidates can appear on the Nov. 2 municipal election ballot, they’ll have to prevail in Boston’s preliminary election scheduled for Sept. 14.