Here’s where you can vote in Boston’s preliminary election Sunday

Early voting in Boston’s preliminary mayoral election began this weekend offering the first chance for voters to choose from a historic slate of candidates — all people of color and mostly women.
Those vying for mayor include Acting Mayor Kim Janey, city councilors Andrea Campbell, Michelle Wu, and Annissa Essaibi George, as well as John Barros, the city’s former economic development officer.
Before any of the candidates can appear on the Nov. 2 municipal election ballot, they’ll have to prevail in Boston’s preliminary election scheduled for Sept. 14.
Boston voters have several options to cast a ballot in the preliminary election this month, including voting on Sept. 14, when polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A list of polling locations is available at the city’s website, Boston.gov.
Advertisement
Registered voters can also apply to vote by mail, but they must submit their application to the city’s Election Department by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Or they can also take advantage of early voting, which began Saturday and is scheduled to continue Sunday, then Tuesday through Friday. Polling locations will be closed for the Labor Day holiday Monday.
A list of the locations that will be open for voting Sunday is below. A complete list is available from Boston.gov.
Allston
-- Jackson Mann School, 500 Cambridge St.
Boston
-- Central Library in Copley Square, 700 Boylston St.
Chinatown
-- BCYF Quincy, 885 Washington St.
Dorchester
-- Richard J. Murphy School, 1 Worrell St.
-- ABCD Thelma D. Burns Building, 575 Warren St.
East Boston
-- BCYF Paris Street, 112 Paris St.
Hyde Park
Another Course to College, 612 E. Metropolitan Ave.
Roxbury
BCYF Shelburne, 2730 Washington St.
South Boston
James F. Condon Elementary School , 200 D St.
West Roxbury
Advertisement
BCYF Roche, 1716 Centre St.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.