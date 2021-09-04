Man dies after being found in street in Centerville

A 42-year-old Barnstable man who was found unresponsive on a street in Centerville early Friday morning died later that day at a hospital, officials said Saturday.
Authorities are investigating the death of David J. Silva, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Barnstable police responded to the area of Wequaquet Lane in Centerville after they received a call at about 4 a.m. Friday reporting an unresponsive man in the street, the district attorney’s office said.
Officers found Silva, who was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he “succumbed to his injuries,” the district attorney’s office said.
Advertisement
The incident remains under investigation by Barnstable police, State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to the statement.
No further information was immediately available.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.