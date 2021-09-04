Man dies after being found in street in Centerville

A 42-year-old Barnstable man who was found unresponsive on a street in Centerville early Friday morning died later that day at a hospital, officials said Saturday.

Authorities are investigating the death of David J. Silva, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Barnstable police responded to the area of Wequaquet Lane in Centerville after they received a call at about 4 a.m. Friday reporting an unresponsive man in the street, the district attorney’s office said.