New England news in brief

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party in Brockton, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office. State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office were notified by Brockton police of a fatal shooting at 40 Sprague Ave. at 1:39 a.m. Saturday, said Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Cruz, in a statement. The boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. When police arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered for what a witness described as a party, prosecutors said.

BARNSTABLE

Man dies after being found in street

A 42-year-old Barnstable man who was found unresponsive on a street in Centerville early Friday morning died later that day at a hospital, officials said Saturday. Authorities are investigating the death of David J. Silva, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said in a statement. Barnstable police responded to the area of Wequaquet Lane in Centerville after they received a call at about 4 a.m. Friday reporting an unresponsive man in the street, the district attorney’s office said. Officers found Silva, who was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he “succumbed to his injuries,” the district attorney’s office said. The incident remains under investigation by Barnstable police, State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to the statement.





OXFORD

Person flown to hospital after car rolls over on I-395

A person was flown by helicopter to an area hospital after the car the person was driving rolled over on Interstate 395 northbound near Oxford late Saturday morning, State Police said. Troopers responded at about 11:36 a.m. to a single-car crash with the driver trapped inside near Exit 7A, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail. The victim, who was alone in the car, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Procopio said. The scene was cleared by 1:30 p.m., he said. The road was closed for some time after the crash, with traffic detoured at Exit 4, the state Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

CONCORD, N.H.

Governor Chris Sununu released from hospital

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was released from the hospital Saturday after tests confirmed Friday that a bleeding ulcer was the cause of his flu-like symptoms. The Republican will continue to recuperate at home, according to a statement from his office. “New Hampshire is blessed with amazing health care staff and generous blood donors,” Sununu said in the statement. “Valerie and I can’t thank them enough and are grateful for everyone’s prayers and positive outreach.” Sununu was admitted to Portsmouth Hospital Friday after experiencing symptoms since Wednesday. He had tested negative three times for COVID-19. Sununu said Wednesday that he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn’t feeling well, postponed a meeting, and began isolating. Sununu, 46, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10. (AP)





FARMINGTON, Conn.

Trooper swept away in storm died of blunt trauma

A Connecticut State Police sergeant swept away with his vehicle during flooding set off by the remnants of Hurricane Ida died from blunt trauma, according to the state’s chief medical officer. Sergeant Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran of the department, died Thursday after calling for help in Woodbury around 3:30 a.m., saying his vehicle was trapped in rising flood waters from the remnants of Hurricane Ida near the Pomperaug River. Dive teams found his empty vehicle in the river just after daybreak. Mohl was found an hour later floating further down the river. He was pronounced dead during the helicopter flight to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Saturday that Mohl died as a result of “blunt trauma of the torso” and ruled the death an accident. Mohl is survived by his wife, Susan, and three children ranging in age from 14 to 28. A wake for Mohl is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, where the funeral will be held on Sept. 9. (AP)