Person flown to hospital after car rolls over on I-395 near Oxford

A person was flown by helicopter to an area hospital after the car the person was driving rolled over on Interstate 395 northbound near Oxford late Saturday morning, State Police said.

Troopers responded at about 11:36 a.m. to a single-car crash with the driver trapped inside near Exit 7A, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.

The victim, who was alone in the car, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Procopio said. The scene was cleared by 1:30 p.m., he said.