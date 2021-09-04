Hurricane Ida delivered a gutting reminder of the threats posed by climate change

Here is a brand-new, futuristic neighborhood that seems to have been built without nearly enough regard for the future. And, not to pick on the place, but that makes it a metaphor for our whole messed-up planet.

But the worst of the Seaport’s qualities struck me on a recent sweltering evening, as I sat on a bench at the water’s edge eating a mediocre, $9 soft serve from a fish-shaped cone. Water lapped at the narrow promenade. Behind me towered gleaming new luxury apartments and office buildings, crammed together by the harbor, as if jostling for views.

Advertisement

Climate change threatens to wallop the Seaport, just as it has brought misery all over the country. It will cost a fortune to protect this place, and every place, from forces which, for too long, we haven’t had the will to take on.

Hurricane Ida delivered a gutting reminder of that last week. As if we needed yet another one in this apocalyptic year. The powerful storm barreled up from the Gulf Coast and brought flash floods that killed at least 49 people in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. People drowned in their cars and basement apartments. The ferocity of the deluge caught us utterly by surprise.

Though there was plenty of flooding here, Massachusetts was relatively lucky this time. But there’s no reason our luck should hold. Such storms are growing stronger and more frequent, and the Northeast is where they’re increasing the most, said Jennifer Francis, an expert on extreme weather. Warmer air means heavier rains. Sea level rise means bigger storm surges.

“We can expect more extreme weather events of all sorts,” said Francis, senior scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Woods Hole. And her research shows that, thanks to a warming Arctic, those events — heatwaves, cold snaps, hurricanes, flooding rains — will be not just more frequent, but will last longer.

Advertisement

We are at this pass because we took too long to fully absorb the impact of climate change, and because once we did, too many of us have refused to act. We’re here because, despite the efforts of some — including in this state, which has led the battle to cut emissions and other pollutants — too many of us have refused to budge, to accept the massive investments and disruptions necessary here.

And even if we pull out all the stops, Francis says, if, say, all of the obstructionists in Washington suddenly have an epiphany and allow the federal government to spur a transformation on energy , we can still expect conditions to worsen for a few more decades.

“We can’t turn this around,” she said. “The best we can hope for is to make it less bad.”

So we have to deal with the bad, and stop it from getting worse. Faced with the incontrovertible evidence all around them, even some of the obstructionists are finally coming around.

Meanwhile, at the Seaport, the city has increasingly pushed developers in recent years to plan for flooding, with designs that elevate electrical and other critical equipment and include flood barriers. But because Boston failed to take the threat of climate change seriously enough in crucial planning stages over a decade ago, it’s playing catch-up. Protecting the city’s harborfront from the inevitable will likely cost billions. But not doing it will cost far more.

Advertisement

Meantime, we have an even bigger and more unpalatable task ahead, and it’s one for which no seawall can substitute: preventing our predicament from getting even worse. That means kicking our fossil fuel habit — yesterday. This will require major federal, and even global, resolve. And resolve of any sort seems like a long shot, given where this country is right now.

But we have to do something. So, let’s start on Beacon Hill: The 100% Clean Act would transition this state to 100 percent clean electricity by 2035, and 100 percent clean heat and transportation by 2045. The bill could pass by next August, but only if enough of us demand that our legislators get behind it.

After weeks like the one we’ve just had, it’s easy to feel like the battle is futile, or even over. It isn’t. Let’s go.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.