Teen fatally shot at Brockton party

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party in Brockton, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office were notified by Brockton police of a fatal shooting at 40 Sprague Ave. at 1:39 a.m. Saturday, said Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Cruz in a statement.

The boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. the statement said.