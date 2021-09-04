Teen fatally shot at Brockton party

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party in Brockton, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office were notified by Brockton police of a fatal shooting at 40 Sprague Ave. at 1:39 a.m. Saturday, said Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Cruz in a statement.
The boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. the statement said.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered for what a witness described as a party, prosecutors said.
No further information was immediately available.
Advertisement
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.