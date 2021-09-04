‘We need someone who is going to work:’ Boston begins early voting in mayoral race

The diverse cast of candidates, all people of color and nearly all women, marks a stark and historic contrast from Boston elections of years past.

This year’s frontrunners are vying to lead the city through challenges including soaring housing costs, police reform, and the impacts of climate change and systemic racism.

Boston voters began casting their first ballots toward charting a new course for the city as early voting began Saturday in the hotly contested mayoral race.

“Growing up here, you only saw men running and that’s just the way it was,” said JoAnn Fitzgerald late Saturday morning outside an East Boston polling place. “So this has been good.”

And the city needs someone who will rise to the challenges facing Boston regardless of race or gender, said Kathy Gabriel, 70, who spoke outside the Thelma Burns Building on Warren Street in Dorchester Saturday.

“We need that change, but we also need someone who is going to work,” said Gabriel, who has lived in the city since the 1970s. “Their color doesn’t matter, their gender doesn’t matter, as long as they do something.”

Boston has been on the cusp of historic change since March, when Acting Mayor Kim Janey was sworn into office as the first Black Bostonian and first woman to serve as the city’s chief executive. Janey took charge following the departure of former mayor Martin J. Walsh, who joined the Biden administration as the nation’s labor secretary.

She declared her own campaign for mayor, while serving out Walsh’s remaining term.

She’s part of a crowded field that includes City Councilors Andrea Campbell, Michelle Wu, and Annissa Essaibi George as well as John Barros, the city’s former economic development officer.

JoAnn Fitzgerald outside of the BCYF on Paris Street in East Boston. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The biggest challenge for those mayoral hopefuls now is the upcoming preliminary election on Sept. 14, which will winnow down the field to the two finalists who will advance in the the city’s November election.

Early voting is scheduled to continue Sunday at 10 locations throughout the city from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Boston’s Elections Department. A full list of locations is available from Boston.gov.

Polling locations will be closed for the Labor Day holiday Monday, but early voting will resume from Tuesday through Friday, according to the city.

On Sept. 14, polling locations for the preliminary election will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the city.

On the first day of early voting Saturday, a small group of campaign volunteers for city council and mayoral candidates stood outside the Paris Street gymnasium in East Boston to greet voters as the polls opened.

Inside, voters went through the process of checking in, receiving their ballots, filling them out in a booth, and dropping them into the ballot box. A person walked through the area spraying a mist of sanitizing cleaner over the booths after every use.

Election observers said it appeared turnout was low and attributed the drop-off to the Labor Day holiday weekend and lovely late summer weather.

Carla Sheffield, the warden in charge of the Warren Street polling station in Dorchester, said the city should have done more to notify residents about early voting.

“Since [the] big hoopla on voting rights … you would think if they really want their vote to matter, they would come out during an election,” she said. “But you can’t do that if you don’t know what’s taking place. We’ve got to do better about communicating.”

Louise Baxter, 76, said this election will bring long overdue change to City Hall after decades of leadership by white men.

“We have a lot more progressives in it, and we might get rid of the status quo,” she said. “The status quo being that there wasn’t much concern for people being displaced.”

Zaida Adames, 64, an East Boston resident of some 30 years, said she is most concerned about the availability of housing in her neighborhood.

“These big outsiders come in and are pushing people out, trying to make us like the South End,” she said. “I see a lot of families that are suffering. My landlord will probably sell and make a lot of money, and then I’m out.”

Dana DeMatteo, 59, declined to share what mayoral candidate he voted for, but said he was glad to have the opportunity to vote early.

“I’ll be out of town and I’m coming back on the day of the [preliminary election] and I don’t want to be late getting this in,” he said.

And for those watching the race closely, like Kannan Thiruvengadam, there was a sense of urgency in getting people out to vote.

Thiruvengadam, 50, was outside the early voting location in East Boston Saturday, handing out fresh produce to anyone who cast a ballot.

Business appeared to be good — he had a selection of apples, cucumbers, and peppers contributed from small gardens in the neighborhood. By noon, one box had already been emptied, he said.

“It’s just to encourage people to vote and get this information out there that voting is happening,” he said.

Dana DeMatteo as he cast his ballot at the BCYF on Paris Street in East Boston, Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.