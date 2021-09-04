Alex Cora hopeful, but cautious as Kiké Hernández nears return from COVID-related injured list

Cora said the organization plans to meet Sunday to discuss the proper steps for when those players return.

Sox manager Alex Cora expects Hernández to be able to return as soon as next week, but in the meantime has had to consider how much the idle time can disrupt routine and conditioning for the players on the COVID list and whether they might experience any lingering effects of the virus once they get back.

Since testing positive for COVID-19 a week ago, Red Sox utility man Kiké Hernández has been quarantined in Cleveland. He’s one of nine Red Sox players currently on the COVID-related injured list.

“Just being locked in a room just doing pushups and abs is not great for baseball, right?” Cora said. “Your cardio and all that stuff, you haven’t been able to that to do that. You don’t have your repetition.

“So we plan on sitting down tomorrow and go over everything and see how we’re going to add them to the roster and obviously to the lineup.”

Cora said there was no set timetable for when any of the players would return, but he spoke to most of them and said they were progressing.

“We just have to still go through the protocols and whatever it is,” Cora said.

Hernández is expected to be the first player to return.

“So as soon as he gets here, then the other guys will follow suit,” Cora said.

The Sox dealt with COVID cases last season but not when games were in full swing. Cora said the organization has done its due diligence in gathering information from teams around the league and teams in other sports about what to expect.

“The organization does a great job getting information not only from our people but also from other organizations,” Cora said. “Looking around the league and the way they did it that’s always helpful.

“So it’s not easy but at the same time, we got some guys that they’re game changers. Getting them back into the lineup sooner rather than later is beneficial for us but at the same time taking care of their health is important.”

Options in left field

J.D. Martinez and Kyle Schwarber both have shown they’re willing and capable of playing left field, but Cora said he wanted to be intentional about how much he uses them.

“I don’t want them to run them into the ground,” Cora said. “Obviously, both of them can play left field.”

Martinez was in left Saturday and Schwarber was the designated hitter, flip-flopping roles from the night before. Martinez has played 26 games in left this season, the most since 2018, his first year in Boston.

“He’ll give the best effort,” Cora said. “He is a smart outfielder, he makes good decisions. But physically, he hasn’t done that in a while. And for us to maintain both guys, fresh and healthy, we will keep doing that.”

Martinez’s performance at the plate takes a dip when he’s had to play the field. He’s hitting .248 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 25 games as a left fielder compared with .300 with 22 homers and 75 RBIs as a DH.

“The routine is different,” Cora said. “But in ‘18, he actually had better numbers playing the outfield than DHing. So it’s a small sample size.”

Given the instability of the Sox roster, Cora said Martinez has been willing play wherever he’s been needed.

“He understands where we are roster-wise,” Cora said. “He understands that we have to sometimes make sacrifices for the benefit of team. He’s a guy that, ‘you tell me where where I play, I’ll be there.’

Hartlieb claimed off waivers

The Sox claimed righthander Geoff Hartlieb off waivers from the New York Mets and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester. A three-year veteran, Hartley made 54 appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates before the Mets claimed him off waivers in July. In 57 big league appearances (all relief), he has 66 strikeouts and 55 earned runs in 66⅓ innings . . . Sox top prospect Triston Casas went 5 for 8 with three home runs for Double A Portland in a doubleheader Friday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Casas, taken by the Sox in the first round of the 2018 draft, is hitting .279 with 10 homers and 44 RBIs in 68 games this season.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.