Alex Verdugo walkoff single in ninth rescues Red Sox for fourth straight victory

Things, of course, could always change. And the Sox have had to adjust on the fly while still pushing for the postseason. But lineup Cora inked in Saturday to face Cleveland was the one that took the field.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora let himself laugh a little when he gave an update on the team’s health after a rash of COVID-19 cases. No new cases popped up and that was a relief.

Wins against sub.-500 teams are precious at this point, if not guaranteed. That certainly proved true Saturday when the Red Sox squandered a three-run lead in the ninth, before pulling it out in the bottom of the inning, 4-3, on Alex Verdugo’s two-out, bases-loaded single.

Advertisement

Even after Rafael Devers snapped a scoreless battle in the seventh inning with a three-run homer off Cleveland reliever Blake Parker, the Sox’ work wasn’t done.

Phillips Valdez gave the Sox two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth, then handed the ball over to Adam Ottavino, who struggled from the start of the ninth. He gave up a single to José Ramírez and an RBI double to Bobby Bradley to start the ninth, but got Harold Ramirez to ground out and then struck out Bradley Zimmer.

However, a 2-2 slider to pinch hitter Franmil Reyes hung high enough for Reyes to lift it into the Monster seats for a game-tying two-run blast.

The Sox loaded the bases again in the bottom of the ninth on a pinch hit single by Travis Shaw, and walks to Devers and J.D. Martinez with two out. On a 1-2 cutter, Verdugo shot a line drive to right field to score Shaw. They stretched their win streak to four games, have won nine of their last 13, and moved to 20 games over .500 for the first time since Aug. 1.

Advertisement

Devers went 1 for 4 with his 3 RBI. Christian Vazquez was 4 for 4 with a run scored, and Kyle Schwarber 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

Tanner Houck didn’t give Cleveland any daylight through five shutout innings. He gave up just three hits with seven strikeouts and sat down the last nine batters he faced.

But for the fourth straight start, he didn’t factor into the decision. Cleveland starter Eli Morgan was just as sharp, holding the Sox scoreless over 5⅔ innings, allowing three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.

Despite getting leadoff runners in four of the first five innings, the Sox couldn’t capitalize. They were 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position through six innings.

Cora turned to Austin Davis in the sixth inning. After Davis gave up a double to Andrés Giménez, intentionally walked Ramírez and walked Bradley, righthander Hansel Robles walked into a wildfire with two outs and the bases loaded.

Robles put Harold Ramirez away to get out of the inning and keep Cleveland from doing damage. He was aggressive with his first pitch, a fastball up in the zone. He came back with a slider low and off the plate. Ramirez slapped it sharply back up the middle. It ricocheted off Robles leg and bounced toward Bobby Dalbec at first. What looked like a run-scoring single ended up being an easy play for Dalbec.

Advertisement

As the Sox walked off the field, disaster averted, Ramirez stood at first, shaking his head with the grin you wear when luck stares you in the face and starts running the other way. Robles stood at the top of the dugout stairs as Cora and trainers checked on his legs.

It was easily the best scoring opportunity for Cleveland to that point. Valdez followed with a pair of hitless innings before giving way to Ottavino for the ninth.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.