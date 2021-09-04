Game 138: Indians at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

It’s a re-run of last Sunday’s matchup in Cleveland, as Tanner Houck has the ball for an all-rookie pitching matchup. Houck was solid six days ago, throwing 5 ⅓ innings - only his second foray into the sixth this season - and allowing three earned runs.

Riding a three-game win streak after topping the Indians on Friday night , the Red Sox will look to keep the momentum rolling against Cleveland at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon.

Houck will again line up across from Indians righthander Eli Morgan, who only went three innings last weekend and allowed two earned runs in a 7-5 Cleveland win.

Advertisement

Rookie Jarren Duran was pulled from the lineup Friday after a positive COVID test, making him the ninth player sidelined by health and safety protocols.

Lineups

INDIANS (67-65): TBA

Pitching: RHP Eli Morgan (2-6, 5.98 ERA)

RED SOX (78-59): TBA

Pitching: RHP Tanner Houck (0-3, 3.63 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Indians vs. Houck: Bradley 0-2, Giménez 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Ramírez 1-2, Reyes 0-1, ARosario 0-3, Straw 0-2, Zimmer 0-2

Red Sox vs. Morgan: Araúz 0-1, Dalbec 1-1, Devers 1-2, Martinez 0-1, Plawecki 0-1, Schwarber 0-2, Verdugo 0-0

Stat of the day: Deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber is hitting .344/.468/.609 with four homers in 18 games with the Sox.

Notes: Boston has had nine players and two coaches test positive for COVID-19 dating back to last Friday’s series opener in Cleveland, with Duran joining Kiké Hérnandez, Martín Perez, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Barnes, Yairo Muñoz, Hirokazu Sawamura, and Josh Taylor on the COVID-19 IL ... Despite some solid pitching performances, Houck is winless in eight consecutive starts and last earned a victory on Sept. 26, 2020 at Atlanta ... The Red Sox enter Saturday 1 ½ games behind the Yankees and eight behind the Rays, but lead the Athletics by three games for the second wild card spot.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.