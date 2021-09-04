It’s been too long since American men made a racket on the tennis scene

Really. We’re in the golden age of one of the world’s most popular and most international sports, featuring arguably the three greatest male players of all time. The best of them is going for the calendar Grand Slam at the US Open in New York. The spotlight is on.

Come on. We’re halfway through our nation’s premier tennis event. Even if the sport isn’t normally on your radar, now is the time. It shouldn’t be hard to name the top American man in the game.

Tennis is hot.

Too bad American men’s tennis is not.

Even as the game reached its most global heights, anchored by what we now know as The Big Three of Novak Djokovic (Serbia), Rafal Nadal (Spain), and Roger Federer (Switzerland) — and to a lesser extent, Nos. 4 and 5 Andy Murray (Great Britain) and Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) — the American men have been on the outside looking in.

While Djokovic arrived at the US Open with his eyes on history — a win in Flushing Meadows would give him the first calendar Grand Slam on the men’s side since Rod Laver in 1969, as well as the all-time major title record among men with 21 — the American men were facing a much more depressing history.

Andy Roddick is the last American man to win a grand slam, the US Open back in 2003. Getty Images for USTA

No American man has won a major title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open. No American man has even reached the final since Roddick returned in 2006. And no American man has reached any Grand Slam final since Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009, when he lost the third of three Wimbledon finals to Federer, a gut-wrenching five-set classic that featured a 30-game fifth-set conclusion.

World rankings reflect the futility. In May, the United States did not have a man ranked in the top 30, the first time that has happened in 48 years of computerized rankings. John Isner worked his way back in, and at No. 22 heading into the US Open, is the answer to that opening question. But no disrespect: At 36, with a single major semifinal his best ever result, Isner is not the future of the game. Nor is Sam Querrey, the only other American in the field to have reached a major semifinal, but who is 33 and ranked 78th in the world.

And in case you blinked, neither of them is going to make noise as the Open heads into its second week. They were bounced in the first round.

Truth is, it feels like forever since an American male tennis player was a household name, since the days of Roddick, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi, of Jim Courier and Michael Chang, of John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors, of Arthur Ashe and Vitas Gerulaitis. There are plenty of reasons, from player development to the best athletes choosing other sports.

In women’s pro sports, the best money is in individual games such as tennis and golf, and salaries in comparable team sports don’t approach what men make. So while men’s tennis stalled, Serena Williams and her sister Venus became international icons who dominated the game (Serena has won 23 career majors, one short of Margaret Court’s record). They also helped inspire a new crop of American contenders.

Sofia Kenin is No. 6 in the rankings, though a breakthrough COVID case kept her out of this year’s US Open. Jennifer Brady, who would have been the highest seeded American at No. 13, also withdrew with an injury. But with the potential rise of 17-year old Coco Gauff (21st seed) as well as the emergence of 27-year-old Jessica Pegula (23), and the seeming resurgence of former world No. 3 and 2017 US Open champ Sloane Stephens, who ousted Gauff in the second round before falling to 2016 US champion Angelique Kerber in three sets on Friday, the future of American’s women’s tennis is in good, if not great (yet, anyway) hands.

While the American women boast a rising star like Coco Gauff (left) and a resurging Sloane Stephens (right), the men have little to hang their hat on. John Minchillo/Associated Press

The jury is out on the current crop of young American men. Brandon Nakashima, 20, scored the first-round win over Isner, but he and his 84th ranking were knocked out in the second round. Sebastian Korda, son of former Grand Slam champ Petr Korda, had to withdraw from his first-round match because of food poisoning. But at 21 years old and ranked 45th, he is on the rise. Taylor Fritz, 23 and ranked 42nd, lost a wild second-round match to fellow American Jenson Brooksby (20 years old, ranked 99th), a wild card in New York.

Also advancing through two rounds were Frances Tiafoe, who is 23 and ranked 50th in the world, and 24-year-old Reilly Opelka, ranked 24th. Opelka, who stands 6 feet 11 inches and calls himself a “serve-bot” in homage to his strongest asset, is the player McEnroe, now the game’s leading commentator who also runs a tennis academy with his brother Patrick, is most excited about.

“I think mentally he’s made some real progress, competing a lot more consistently. To me, he’d be the most dangerous one,” McEnroe said on a conference call prior to the start of the tournament. “Obviously Korda has a huge upside as well. I think he’ll be a top-10 player. Whether he’s going to take it to that level where he’s winning majors, I hope the breakthrough comes sooner rather than later for our sport clearly. That’s a big, big issue. A lot of us are trying to change that course because we’ve had such difficulties on the men’s side. We’re being dominated by Europeans.

“Tiafoe to me, he’s a great kid. He’s got capabilities on any given day to beat almost anybody. Consistency has been a big issue, mentally and physically. He just goes out one day, you’re like, Wow, look at this guy. Beat [world No. 3 Stefanos] Tsitsipas at Wimbledon. I think he won another round but laid an egg against [Karen] Khachanov. It’s like, Where was he? That’s been frustrating to watch because you’d like to see him, obviously for a variety of reasons, do well.”

Maybe there is a future star in the group. It’s been a long time since 2003, since we had American men in the regular tennis conversation.

“These are things that if you had said this to me 20 years ago, I would have said, ‘I’m sorry, not a chance,’” Pam Shriver said on that call with McEnroe.

“Who’s going to step up?”

Here’s hoping that answer gets clearer, and soon, than the one to the opening question here.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.