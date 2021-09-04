Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin look to turn back time at Southern 500

Harvick and Hamlin hope to break their droughts Sunday. That could be difficult with the seasons put together by Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, and Martin Truex Jr.

That’s certainly the mind-set of Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who enter NASCAR’s playoff chase at the Southern 500 on Sunday without once celebrating in Victory Lane this season. It was Harvick and Hamlin who dominated in 2020, and the pair swept the three events at Darlington Raceway a year ago.

Harvick won the Southern 500 a year ago, part of his series-best nine victories, and finished fifth in the final standings.

“You obviously want to win, but some years just don’t go exactly how you want them to go and I think those are the years that you’ve got to dig down and do the things that our guys have done this year,” said Harvick, seeded last in the 16-driver playoff field. "So, got to be in it to win it, and we’ve given ourselves a chance and see where it all falls in the end.”

Hamlin was close behind Harvick with seven victories a year ago. Unlike Harvick, Hamlin was part of the final four for the championship but came up short of the title.

Hamlin put himself in position for victories several times this season, finishing with 13 top-fives. It left him seeded seventh and confident he can again make his way into the final four when the season closes at Phoenix in two months.

“Things haven't fallen our way,” Hamlin said. But “we're not going to continue to be up front and not win races. That's going to be a very short-lived story.”

The rest of the field will have a difficult time surpassing Larson. He is one of the top contenders for the series championship after a resurgent performance in his first year with Hendrick Motorsports. Larson has won five times and has 18 top-five finishes.

Larson believes he's got the consistency necessary to win a championship.

“Even when we weren't winning, we were still up front and that's what you've got to do these next 10 weeks,” Larson said.

Blaney had his Penske race car locked into the playoffs for a while. But his team enters on a tear after winning the past two weeks at Michigan and Daytona. The stretch has his team sky high looking to keep things going at the Southern 500, where Blaney will start on the pole.

“We start off Darlington with a bunch of momentum and our heads held high,” Blaney said.

This will be the first race at Darlington without restrictions on crowd size since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The track hosted NASCAR Cup Series races that May without fans. The last Southern 500 and the event this past May had limitations on fans due the virus.

Since Cup drivers raced here in May, Turn 2 has been repaired and repaved after water seepage had led to continuing issues with the surface. There was no practice or qualifying so most of the field won’t know how it drives until starting Sunday night.

On Saturday, Noah Gragson held off Harrison Burton in a two-lap overtime shootout at at Darlington Raceway for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season.

Gragson began his week by extending his deal to drive the series for JR Motorsports in 2022 and capped it with his third career win — and first ever at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

“This is Darlington, I can’t believe it,” Gragson said.

It looked like no one, including Gragson, would be able to outrun Hamlin late in the race. But a caution came out with 10 laps to go and when Hamlin went into pit, there was a tire already over the wall waiting — a no-no in the NASCAR rule book — and he was sent to the back of the those on the lead lap.

Gragson wasn’t sure what happened to Hamlin, but thought his team had made the right adjustments on that pit stop to give him the car he needed to compete with Hamlin and anyone else over the final laps.

“Yeah, after that caution if he would have stayed up there, we would’ve been able to battle, at least had a good shot to win it,” Gragson said.

Two other strong contenders in Daniel Hemric and points leader AJ Allmendinger both fell off in the final stretch. Hemric slid while Allmendinger’s car shedded debris that led to the final caution on the 144th of 147 laps and the overtime.

Gragson handled that challenge, too. He shot out in front in the high lane closest to Darlington’s famed wall as Burton tried to go low.

Burton pulled alongside Gragson on both overtime laps, but could not move in front.

Burton held on for second while Austin Cindric was third. Justin Haley finished fourth followed by Jeb Burton, Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick, Jeremy Clements, Myatt Snider, and Alex Labbe making up the top 10.

Cindric thought he had a shot to catch Gragson and Burton, but waited a tick too long in the restart zone in overtime and could not catch up. “That’s the name of the game,” he said.

Hamlin finished 12th after leading 43 laps, the most of any driver. Hamlin, however, gave himself a solid preview of the track — and its repaved and repaired Turn 2 — for Sunday night’s Southern 500 and the first NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

Hamlin is seeded seventh in the 16-man playoff field.