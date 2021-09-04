Mashpee senior Colin Spencer at the top of his golf game

The returning Globe All-Scholastic followed with another stellar performance in the New England Junior Amateur tournament Aug. 17, where he collected runner-up honors behind Ben James (Milford, Conn.) at Val Halla Golf Course in Cumberland, Maine.

His stock soared this summer when he captured the Massachusetts Junior Amateur title with a 3-and-2 victory over Jack Moy at Indian Pond Country Club in Kingston.

Few — if any — Massachusetts high school golfers enter the fall season with more confidence than Mashpee senior Colin Spencer . After all, how could they be feeling better than the boys’ state champion?

“It was kind of building all summer,” said Spencer of his back-to-back showings.

The 18-year-old recounts his summer performances like a game of tic-tac-toe. His first big score came when he qualified for match play at the Mass. Amateur, held July 12-16 at Brae Burn Country Club in West Newton.

“That was a big boost for my confidence,” said Spencer. “Then playing well in the first round at the US Junior was cool to see, and then it just kind of all came together at the Mass. Junior and then the New England Junior a couple weeks later.”

The Mass. Junior was a grind. Spencer had to stay loose enough to beat a stacked field, which included Aidan Emmerich, a Globe All-Scholastic and senior at St. Mary’s, while also maintaining his focus during rain delays.

“Match play was hard,” said Spencer. “It was 36 holes the first day of match play, which was Wednesday. And then Thursday got rained out and we had to come back Friday to play two more matches. So, it was all about staying focused and ready to go because obviously 36-hole days are pretty long.”

Spencer never struggles to find talented golfers to play with at his home course, Cummaquid Golf Club in Yarmouth Port. His father, Stephen, has been the head professional at Cummaquid since 2007, and his younger brother, Jack, a junior at Mashpee, is a strong player as well.

“Both of the boys have grown up at Cummaquid,” the elder Spencer said. “The club has been awesome to our family and has supported them. Five, six, seven, eight, even nine years ago, they would wait around and be paired up with anybody they could possibly go and play with. And they still do that now — so they’ve played with all different kinds of people and players.”

“Colin’s first set of clubs were plastic,” he added. “I’m pretty sure they were those plastic Snoopy clubs when he was 2 or 3. He would swing them around in the living room and the backyard. He’s actually lefthanded, but he never knew it, and by the time he was 4 or 5, he had a real set of righthanded clubs and was playing righthanded before we even knew if he was a lefty or righty.”

Colin became a mainstay in the Falcons’ lineup when he enrolled at Mashpee Middle-High School as a seventh-grader.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” he said. “I was 12. The first year I came in, there were seniors on the team that were full-grown men. They were adults pretty much, and now I’m a senior and there are seventh-graders on the team.”

His debut opened his father’s eyes.

“He shot a 71 and came in second in his league meet when he was in seventh grade,” said Stephen, who played at Bryant College when the Bulldogs were a Division 2 program. “I don’t think he was expecting it, but he went and did it.”

Colin’s workout regimen has ramped up through the years. If he’s not on the course, he’s hitting into a net or practicing his putting at home. In the rare chance a club is not in his grip, he’s probably stretching, doing some form of strength and conditioning, or meditating.

“He’s working on all different aspects, all the time,” said Stephen. “And he’s a real student of the game. He researches golf and just loves golf. It’s been fun to watch it all come together for him.”

Jack sees his work ethic, too. As much as the younger brother loves golf, he acknowledges Colin is “on a different level.”

“I’m about to go to bed and I’ll go grab a drink from the fridge and see he’s hitting balls into the net in our garage,” said Jack. “Last year, when we had online classes, he would putt during his Zoom meetings. That all contributes and makes him better. He loves it so much.”

Both Stephen and Jack admire one aspect of Colin’s play more than the others: He doesn’t let a bad shot affect his game.

“Everybody hits bad shots — it’s going to happen,” said Stephen. “Some people don’t have the ability to get past that. He does. He’s only 18, but he’s much wiser and more mature than that — he just is. That’s who he is.”

“Even if he gets off to a bad start, there’s always something that happens that turns it around, whether it’s a birdie or eagle,” said Jack. “If he starts off bad, he’ll finish strong — that’s what I wish I could do.”

As he gets close to deciding what college he’ll attend, Colin has one last prize remaining on his checklist. He wants to close out his high school career by winning a state title alongside his brother Jack and the Falcons this fall.

“It will be fun,” Colin said in regards to the state tournament. “It’ll be a little sad that it’ll be the last one, but hopefully we end it with a good one. And even if we don’t, it’s been an awesome and cool six years, which is everything you can ask for.”

Colin Spencer worked his way out of a tight spot with focus and a strong grip Friday in a tournament at the Boston Golf Club in Hingham. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Tee shots

Golf, along with cross-country and fall swimming, will still compete in MIAA sectional tournaments en route to state finals in Divisions 1, 2, and 3. Power ratings will not be used to determine tournament seeding. In the divisional realignments, however, there was a shift west with a number of schools to balance the state equally for the Central, North, South, and West brackets.

The breakdown: Central D1 (24 schools), Central D2 (23), Central D3 (23), North D1 (23), North D2 (21), North D3 (24), South D1 (23), South D2 (22), South D3 (23), West D1 (21), West D2 (24), and West D3 (22). The South Shore and Cape & Islands brackets are now simply South. For example, Bishop Feehan and Hopkinton, formerly in South Shore, will now compete in Central. That also applies to Billerica and Dracut, formerly in Division 2 North.

Other golfers to watch

Emma Abramson (Jr.), Sandwich

Isabel Brozena (So.), North Reading

Aidan Emmerich (Sr.), St. Mary’s

Will Gefteas (Sr.), Canton

Alex Landry (Sr.), St. John’s Prep

Joe Lenane (Sr.), Xaverian

Aidan O’Donovan (Sr.), Somerville

Justin Peters (Sr.), Bridgewater-Raynham

James Robbins (Sr.) , North Andover

Molly Smith (Jr.), Westford







