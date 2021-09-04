Nelson Cruz provides veteran presence for Rays

What the 41-year-old Cruz does not yet have is a World Series ring, which explains why he’s the designated hitter for the Tampa Bay Rays.

“A joy to be around,” said Rocco Baldelli , who managed Cruz for three seasons with the Twins.

Nelson Cruz is a seven-time All-Star who went into the weekend with 443 home runs and a reputation as one of the best teammates in the game.

The Twins traded Cruz to the Rays on July 22, giving the pending free agent a chance to chase the championship that has eluded him since 2011 when he was twice one strike away with the Rangers.

Cruz was in right field in Game 6 when the Cardinals tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning and again in the 10th. St. Louis won the game in the 11th and took the Series a day later.

“Winning the World Series, that’s everything now,” Cruz said. “At this stage of my career, that’s the only goal. You spend your season preparing for that moment.”

Nelson Cruz's production hasn't been at its best this season, but he's bringing more to the table for Tampa Bay. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Cruz has appeared in 46 playoff games, hitting .288 with a 1.019 OPS. That’s partly why the Rays saw him as a perfect addition to a team that took the Dodgers to six games in the Series last season.

Cruz hit only .210 with a .698 OPS in his first 30 games for Tampa Bay. But the Rays have a comfortable enough lead in the division to be patient and let Cruz find his footing.

“He’s going to hit,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We’re not worried about that. He’s still giving us a lot of what we wanted. He balances our lineup with his presence. You have to respect who he is.”

The Rays scored eight or more runs 18 times in 36 games after obtaining Cruz. That presence Cash talks about has made it easier for their younger players to perform.

“All they’ve told me is to be myself,” Cruz said.

Geography plays a role, too. Cruz’s locker at Tropicana Field is between Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco. Both have taken off offensively since Cruz came to town.

“I don’t think that’s a coincidence,” Cash said.

Cruz believes his leadership comes more from actions than words.

“I come every day with the mentality to be ready. I do my workout and I communicate with my teammates to see what’s going on with them. It takes time to earn anybody’s trust. You have to be yourself.

“I look at Wander and he has so much talent. All he has to do is stay healthy. It’s fun for me to be around players like that.”

Wander Franco, one of baseball's brightest stars, is one of the young Rays that has benefitted from Cruz's presence. Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

The 20-year-old Franco is a special talent. He went into the weekend with a 33-game on-base streak.

Among players 20 or younger, it’s the third-longest streak ever. Franco trails only Mickey Mantle (36 games in 1951) and Frank Robinson (43 games in 1956).

The Rays lead the majors in scoring, but Cruz thinks there’s more there.

“I think we’re still defining the type of team we are offensively,” Cruz said. “We still have players learning their roles and how they fit in the lineup. We can get better.”

Like a lot of people in baseball, Cruz has wondered how the low-budget Rays have been so successful the last few years.

“They work hard here,” he said. “The work they do defensively has impressed me. The pitching is there. It’s remarkable the arms we have in the bullpen.

“I don’t know how they do it, but pitchers who come here from other organizations seem to get better in a few days. We have the talent to win.”

Cruz has no plans to retire after the season, although he admitted a walkoff home run to win the Series would be a tempting way to go out.

He’s hopeful a new collective bargaining agreement will bring about the universal designated hitter and open up the National League to his services.

“I signed late this year because I wanted to see if that would happen,” he said. “I hope it does for next so more hitters can stay in the game as they get older.”

Cruz looks at how David Ortiz and Mariano Rivera ended their careers as a blueprint.

“They were still on top when they retired,” Cruz said. “That’s what you want to follow.

“I still love the game. I don’t think about retiring until people ask. If I can keep helping with my bat and my body is healthy, I want to play. I have the kind of job you never want to leave.

“The love and passion is there. The last thing I want to do is give that up.”

Cruz said he grew up a Red Sox fan because of Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, and Manny Ramirez. Ortiz was a proponent of the Red Sox signing Cruz in 2014.

“The Red Sox never called. That was just David trying to help me,” Cruz said. “But I would have listened if they called.”

A PERFECT ROOKIE?

Chris Sale impressed by Garrett Whitlock

Chris Sale has been impressed by how quickly Garrett Whitlock (pictured) fixes his mistakes. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Chris Sale compares rookie reliever Garrett Whitlock to the auto-correct function on a phone because of how quickly he fixes his mistakes.

Sale is particularly impressed with how quickly Whitlock adjusts within games and has refined his secondary pitches over the course of the season.

“He’s been one of the best relievers in baseball,” Sale said. “It’s pretty unbelievable, his story and his path to the big leagues . . . he’s got to be a lock for Rookie of the Year.”

Whitlock has earned all the praise with a 1.52 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 39 games. But it’s remarkable how much affinity his fellow pitchers and the coaching staff have for the 25-year-old as a person, too.

If the Sox get into the playoffs, how Alex Cora uses Whitlock will probably be a determining factor.

Sale is right to plug his teammate for Rookie of the Year. But it’s probably not happening. Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase had 20 saves, a 1.54 ERA, and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings entering the weekend.

Texas outfielder Adolis Garcia and Baltimore first baseman Ryan Mountcastle are having big offensive seasons, too.

Awards are fine. But several scouts have said they see Whitlock having the most long-term potential of the pitchers in this year’s rookie class.

Rays veteran Nelson Cruz called Rafael Devers "one of the best players in the league." Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

A few other observations about the Red Sox:

▪ Nelson Cruz on Rafael Devers: “He’s incredible. I don’t think people realize how good he is. But he’s definitely one of the best players in the league and he shows it every year. He’s still really young and the future is really bright.”

Cruz was playing for Seattle when Devers made his major league debut at Safeco Field on July 25, 2017.

“I had a chance to meet him that day and we’re pretty close,” Cruz said. “I like how he talks to himself at the plate. It works for him and when you find something that works you stick with it.”

▪ Team USA teammate David Robertson on Triston Casas: “That’s a lot of human being. He’s a big guy but he can really hit. The Red Sox are going to like him.”

Robertson joined the Rays on Wednesday and pitched a scoreless inning, hitting 93 miles per hour with his fastball and showing good command of his curveball.

He went 871 days between MLB appearances, having had Tommy John surgery in 2019.

Robertson, who met his wife, Erin, while he was pitching in the Cape Cod League, has a home in Rhode Island. It has seemed for a while like he’d be a good fit for the Sox bullpen, but it hasn’t happened.

▪ Casas isn’t likely to be MLB-ready at the start of 2022, but he’ll be knocking on the door at some point next season.

If Bobby Dalbec’s August renaissance is a sign he has turned the corner, where does he fit in?

Dalbec looks more comfortable on the left side of the infield than he does at first base. But there’s seemingly no room for him there. With his arm, left field could be where Dalbec lands.

▪ The Red Sox have had the biggest jump in winning percentage from 2020 to ‘21. They have climbed .166 points. The Giants are second, going up .151 points.

ETC.

Tanner Nishioka’s ultimate walkoff

For every player who makes it to the majors, there are dozens who are released or decide one day that they’ve had enough. Most fade away quietly.

Not Tanner Nishioka.

The 26-year-old infielder with Double A Portland decided last month that he was through with baseball and would pursue his goal of attending medical school.

He picked Aug. 29 to be his final game because his brother Travis would be at Hadlock Field to watch the game.

“He had never seen me play, even going back to college,” Nishioka said. “So that was the day.”

Now it’s a day he’ll never forget. Nishioka was 3 for 4 with home runs in his final two at-bats. He hit a long solo homer to center field in the seventh inning, then another in the ninth.

With that, he retired.

Sea Dogs radio voice Emma Tiedemann said the first homer was 480 feet, the longest of the season in Portland.

“It got up in the wind a little,” Nishioka said. “But it was probably the hardest I’ve ever hit a ball in my life. I still can’t believe that all happened, but I was hoping I’d have a good day. I had a good feeling about it.”

Nishioka, a native of Hawaii, never intended to play pro ball. He majored in neuroscience at Pomona College and was a good Division 3 player who made academic all-American. He was shocked when the Red Sox unexpectedly selected him in the ninth round of the 2017 draft.

“It was the Red Sox, one of my favorite teams. I had to try,” Nishioka said.

Nishioka made his way up the chain, playing for Lowell, Greenville, and Salem over three seasons. He played a few games with the major league team in spring training but was never considered a big prospect. Nishioka hit .281 in his career with a .755 OPS.

“I have great memories of the places where I played and my teammates and the people I met,” Nishioka said. “I had a chance to play with Chris Sale. He was such a great guy. But when the pandemic happened, I started to think more about my future. Medicine was always on my mind.”

Nishioka has taken the MCATs and is in the process of applying to medical school. He has come to love the Boston area and applied to Tufts and Boston University.

Nishioka is considering going into sports medicine or perhaps psychiatry.

He has no regrets of getting a late start.

“I followed a dream and played baseball,” he said. “Now I’ll follow the other dream I had.”

Extra bases

The Nationals released Starlin Castro after his 30-game domestic violence suspension finished. Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Red Sox, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Mariners, Mets, Royals, and Phillies are the teams yet to reach 85 percent of their players vaccinated. If education doesn’t work — and it didn’t with the Red Sox — maybe a bigger hammer will. The NHL protocols for the coming season prohibit unvaccinated players from going anywhere on the road other than the team hotel, a practice facility, and the arena. In the hotel, they are banned from the bar, restaurant, gym, and pool, and can’t have guests in their room. Unvaccinated players also will be told not to eat or drink on flights, go to bars or clubs, or eat indoors with people from outside their households. Teams will be able to suspend players without pay if they cannot play because of a positive test. MLB needs to get tougher in 2022 and take on some of these policies. It’s a personal choice if you’re a golfer, not if you’re part of a team . . . Good for the Nationals, who released Starlin Castro after his 30-game domestic violence suspension ended. The team has a zero-tolerance policy for such offenses . . . C.J. Cron has hit .353 with 11 homers, 34 RBIs, and a 1.182 OPS since the trade deadline. It remains a mystery why the Rockies held on to him. Cron, who signed a minor league deal with Colorado, is setting himself up well for free agency . . . History will show that Javy Baez scored a run for both the Cubs and Mets on April 11. How is that possible? Baez scored for Chicago at Pittsburgh in April. Then he scored the winning run for the Mets on Tuesday in the continuation of a suspended game from April 11. Technically, that counts as April 11. Baez and Cliff Johnson [on May 28, 1980 for the Cubs and Indians] are the only players since 1901 to accomplish that odd feat . . . Shohei Ohtani went into the weekend with 42 home runs and 22 stolen bases. He’s the first player to hit those marks since Alex Rodriguez in 2007 . . . White Sox star José Abreu went into the weekend leading the American League with 102 RBIs. This could be his third consecutive year leading the AL in RBIs. That has been accomplished once before, by Detroit’s Cecil Fielder from 1990-92 . . . As the Nationals rebuild, the faster the better so they don’t waste the talent of Juan Soto. He is the only qualified player with more walks [106] than strikeouts [78]. To be sure, Soto is pitched to carefully. But a .455 OPB the last two seasons is incredible . . . The Rays are on pace to win 101 games, four more than the franchise record set in 2008. Manager Kevin Cash doesn’t run from such talk. “I appreciate what that club did. If we’re being compared to them that means we have a special thing going,” he said. “I like the way we’re playing and if we keep playing that way, we’ll get close . . . Happy birthday to Dave Morehead, who is 79. The righthander pitched for the Red Sox from 1963-68, posting a 4.17 ERA over 128 games. Morehead threw a no-hitter against Cleveland on Sept. 16, 1965, at Fenway Park, beating Luis Tiant, 2-0, before a “crowd” of 1,247. The Sox didn’t have another no-hitter until Hideo Nomo in 2001. Morehead was 4-2 with a 3.72 ERA in seven starts down the stretch of the 1967 season to help the Sox win the pennant. He then threw 3⅓ hitless innings in two relief appearances in the World Series. Morehead started 92 games from 1963-65 but only 23 the following three years because of injuries. Kansas City took Morehead in the expansion draft, then released him before the ‘71 season. Like Ted Williams, Morehead attended Herbert Hoover High in San Diego.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.