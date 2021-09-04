No. 2 Oklahoma holds off Tulane to avoid season-opening upset

Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic tied an FBS record with three field goals of 50 or more yards, and Marvin Mims had five catches for 117 yards in the Sooners’ season-opening win.

Oklahoma led by 5 in the fourth quarter and Tulane had possession, but quarterback Michael Pratt ran for 12 yards on a fourth-and-13 play. Tulane turned the ball over on downs, and Oklahoma ran out the clock, denying the Green Wave their first win over a Top 10 opponent since 1973.

Spencer Rattler passed for 304 yards and No. 2 Oklahoma beat visiting Tulane, 40-35, Saturday in a game that was relocated from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida.

Pratt passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Green Wave (0-1). He also ran for another score.

Oklahoma had the Green Wave painted on the 25-yard lines, and Sooners fans cheered when Tulane’s players ran onto the field before the game.

Tulane opened the scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Pratt to Cameron Carroll. The Green Wave went up 14-7 in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Jaetavian Toles.

Oklahoma scored the next 30 points and took a 37-14 lead into the break.

Brkic made three field goals in the second quarter. His second was a 51-yarder, and then he closed the half with a career-high 56-yarder. It was the longest field goal for an Oklahoma kicker since 1977.

Pratt scored on a 4-yard keeper, and the Green Wave got the 2-point conversion to make it 37-22.

Tulane trimmed its deficit to 40-28 when Pratt threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Carroll. Pratt stumbled and fell in the backfield on the 2-point try.

Brkic missed a 31-yard field goal, giving Tulane a shot late. Pratt’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Will Wallace made it 40-35 with 2:18 remaining, and Tulane recovered the onside kick before failing to score.

Sluka leads Holy Cross to win

Sophomore Matt Sluka passed for two touchdowns, ran for another, and his 76-yard keeper in the fourth quarter iced Holy Cross’s 38-28 season-opening win at UConn on Saturday.

Sluka was 9-of-16 passing for 123 yards and ran for 112. His long run set up Tyler Purdy’s 14-yard TD carry — his second score of the game — to give Holy Cross a 10-point lead with just over eight minutes left in Storrs, Conn.

Holy Cross, two-time defending Patriot League champion, made the FCS playoffs last spring and the defeat of UConn is its first against an FBS opponent since 2002 (Army).

The Crusaders grabbed a 24-21 halftime lead when Derek Ng’s 30-yard field goal sailed through the uprights with three seconds on the clock and never trailed again.

Liam Anderson forced a fumble on UConn’s first drive of the second half, recovered by Jared Dyer, and the Crusaders scored six plays later, pushing the lead to 31-21.

Ng’s ensuing kickoff covered just 23 yards, setting up the Huskies (0-2) at midfield. Jack Zergiotis pulled UConn back within 31-28 with an 8-yard scoring pass to Jayce Medlock.

Zergiotis was 17 of 41 passing for 174 yards and three TDs. He was also picked off three times.

Penn State wins Big 10 battle

Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz deep in Penn State territory in the final 2½ minutes to preserve the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions’ 16-10 victory at No. 12 Wisconsin.

Wisconsin (0-1) had its string of 25 consecutive victories in home openers snapped because of its red-zone failures. The Badgers dominated time of possession but had four scoreless trips inside Penn State’s 25-yard line, including three inside the 10.

“It was a gutsy win against a really good opponent, a top-20 opponent,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Our kids willed it to happen today.”

The Badgers had first and goal at the 1 in the closing minutes on a drive that included a targeting penalty on Ellis Brooks that knocked Penn State’s top tackler out of the game.

Then things went awry.

Mertz lost the ball on an apparent handoff attempt on first down, though Wisconsin’s Isaac Guerendo recovered the fumble at the 4. Guerendo lost a yard on second down, then Joey Porter Jr. broke up a pass to Jack Dunn.

On fourth down, Mertz attempted a pass across the middle to tight end Jake Ferguson, but Brisker picked it off and delivered a 41-yard return with 2:16 remaining.

Wisconsin got the ball back on its own 18 with 1:11 left and got all the way to the Penn State 25 with 26 seconds remaining, thanks in part to a personal foul on Arnold Ebiketie. But after an intentional grounding call pushed Wisconsin back to the 32, Brown intercepted a Mertz pass on the game’s final play.

Noah Cain broke a 10-all tie and put Penn State (1-0) ahead for good with a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:17 remaining, though Jonathan Stout’s extra-point attempt bounced off the left upright. Stout also missed a 23-yard field goal.

Jahan Dotson had a 49-yard touchdown catch for Penn State and also set up Cain’s score with a 42-yard reception. He finished with five catches for 102 yards.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was 18 of 33 for 247 yards. Mertz went 22 of 37 for 185 yards.

Wisconsin was led by Chez Mellusi, who rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries in his Badgers debut. Mellusi had just 27 carries all season last year while playing for Clemson.

Wisconsin played without starting inside linebacker Leo Chenal, who announced he would miss the first two games after testing positive for COVID-19.

Brown lifts Oregon late

Anthony Brown scored on a 30-yard quarterback keeper with 2:57 left and No. 11 Oregon overcame a wobbly season opener with a 31-24 home victory over Fresno State.

Oregon jumped to a 21-6 lead, but Fresno State scored two unanswered touchdowns to tie the game midway through the third quarter, then took the lead early in the fourth on Abraham Montano’s field goal.

A fumble recovery gave Oregon the ball at the Fresno State 32, but the Ducks settled for Camden Lewis’s 25-yard field goal to tie it before Brown’s go-ahead touchdown.

Brown, a sixth-year senior who transferred to Oregon last year from Boston College, threw for 172 yards and a touchdown while running for 62 yards and the game-winner. It was Oregon’s 17th straight home-opening victory.

Jake Haener threw for 285 yards and a touchdown for Fresno State (1-1).

Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin will miss the opener against Louisville with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Kiffin announced the positive test two days ahead of the Rebels’ opener in Atlanta.

Kiffin, his staff, and his players are all fully vaccinated. He said no other members of the team are expected to miss the game because of COVID-19.

“I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms,” Kiffin said in a statement released on Twitter. “So much so, I debated over being tested, but I’m relieved that I did.

“I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination and as a result there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise.”







