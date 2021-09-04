Pedro Severino hits a tiebreaking sacrifice fly off Aroldis Chapman as Orioles top Yankees

Ryan Mountcastle struck out against Chapman (5-4) leading off but reached via wild pitch. Austin Hays singled and Trey Mancini walked to load the bases, and Chapman struck out Ramón Urías before Severino’s fly to deep left field easily scored Mountcastle from third.

Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it at 3, and manager Aaron Boone went to his All-Star closer with the save taken out of play.

Aroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the Yankees lost to Baltimore, 4-3, Saturday after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh.

Pinch hitter Gleyber Torres ended Baltimore’s unexpected no-hit bid with an RBI infield single with one out in the seventh that bounced off second baseman Jahmai Jones’s glove.

Gallo snapped an 0-for-17 skid with a low line drive off righthander Jorge López with no outs that cleared the wall in right. His 31st homer scored DJ LeMahieu, who led off the inning with New York’s second hit, a 58 miles-per-hour tapper that hugged the third-base line.

Cole Sulser (4-3) got the last out of the eighth and pitched a perfect ninth, striking out Torres swinging to end Baltimore’s three-hitter.

Wander Franco extends on-base streak to 34 games

Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco was back in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins after clearing MLB concussion protocols and immediately extended his historic on-base streak to 34 games with an RBI single to center field.

Franco pushed his on-base streak to 33 games with a seventh-inning walk Thursday night against the Red Sox. He left after the at-bat with a headache. He was checked by a trainer after pointing toward his head several times earlier in the plate appearance. The 20-year sat out Friday night’s with the Twins.

“Much better,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He got in at like 10 a.m., got checked out by our doctors. Slept-well, ate well last night, ate well this morning. We checked a lot of boxes last night when he got on the stationary bike and did some things ,and no issue whatsoever,”

Cash said the cause of the headache has not been determined.

After blowing nine-run lead, Mets rally to beat Nationals

Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Mets, after blowing a nine-run lead, extended their winning streak to six by beating the Nationals, 11-9, to open a split doubleheader in Washington.

Ahead, 9-0, in the fourth, the Mets saw the Nationals force extra innings on Andrew Stevenson’s two-out, two-run homer in the seventh that made it 9-all.

Mets reliever Trevor May (7-2) escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth. Lindor then led off the ninth with his 12th homer, connecting against closer Kyle Finnegan (4-6) to also score the automatic runner from second.

Teoscar Hernández collects 100th home run in Jays’ victory over A’s

Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, and the Blue Jays survived a late scare to beat the Athletics, 10-8, Toronto’s sixth win in seven games. Breyvic Valera hit a two-run homer while Danny Jansen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had solo shots as the Blue Jays boosted their home run total to 204. San Francisco had 201 home runs entering play Saturday. Oakland pitchers allowed at least three home runs for the fifth straight game, extending a dubious franchise record … Rookie Frank Schwindel hustled hard and sprawled for an RBI single that capped a three-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Cubs over the Pirates, 7-6, in Chicago for their fifth straight win.