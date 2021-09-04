Phil Jurkovec, Boston College steamroll Colgate in football opener

The Boston College football team started Year 2 of the Jeff Hafley era with a resounding 51-0 win over Colgate at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Phil Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns in the second quarter and 303 yards overall as Boston College outgained its visitors, 523-189.

This was the Eagles’ first home game with fans since Nov. 9, 2019. Next up for BC is a clash with UMass in Amherst next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The Eagles needed just 2 minutes, 20 seconds to take a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Travis Levy. Neither side scored the rest of the quarter, but the Eagles were just getting started.