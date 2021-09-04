Phil Jurkovec, Boston College steamroll Colgate in football opener

The Boston College football team started Year 2 of the Jeff Hafley era with a resounding 51-0 win over Colgate at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Phil Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns in the second quarter and 303 yards overall as Boston College outgained its visitors, 523-189.
This was the Eagles’ first home game with fans since Nov. 9, 2019. Next up for BC is a clash with UMass in Amherst next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The Eagles needed just 2 minutes, 20 seconds to take a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Travis Levy. Neither side scored the rest of the quarter, but the Eagles were just getting started.
Advertisement
Tight end Trae Barry made it 14-0 early in the second with a 51-yard TD grab, capped by a highlight-reel hurdle of defensive back Keshaun Dancy. Wide receiver Zay Flowers added a 39-yard score, leaping to corral a pass in the end zone amid two defenders, and freshman Jaden Williams chipped in a 12-yard TD reception with 1:20 left as BC took a commanding 27-0 lead into the break.
Jurkovec was 12 for 17 for 243 yards and three TDs in the first half, connecting with seven receivers. Colgate finished 0 for 5 on third down in the first half and 0 for 10 on the day.
Danny Longman added a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter and free safety Mike Palmer intercepted a pass in the end zone as time expired in the third quarter.
Pat Garwo added a 2-yard score three minutes later, strong safety Jahmin Muse followed with a 22-yard pick-six 17 seconds after that, and Peter Stehr capped the scoring with a 2-yard TD run with 5:58 to go.