Red Sox take on new identity as Jerry Remy’s Fight Club and meet with success

At the end of August, the Red Sox donned T-shirts coining the phrase as a sign of support for the Red Sox and NESN icon as he receives treatment for lung cancer. Yet in recent days, amidst the roster upheaval borne of the nine players lost to the COVID-19-related injured list, the team has adopted elements of his playing style — aggressive bunting, stabilizing up-the-middle defense — in a team whose style of play suddenly looks unrecognizable.

Facing a COVID-19 outbreak that has gutted their roster, the Red Sox have transformed on the fly and assumed a new identity. With four wins in as many games to open September — including a 4-3 walkoff victory over Cleveland at Fenway Park on Saturday — they have suddenly redefined themselves as the Jerry Remy Fight Club.

Advertisement

In the absence of several key players — including the team’s top four middle infielders (Xander Bogaerts, Kiké Hernández, Christian Arroyo, and Yairo Muñoz) as well as several high-leverage bullpen options (Matt Barnes, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor) — the dynamics of the team have changed significantly.

The most glaring evidence of that notion? On Saturday, the Sox dropped three sacrifice bunts — their most in a single game since Sept. 16, 1993.

“We’re playing a different brand of baseball, which is great. I don’t mind it,” said manager Alex Cora. “We’re bunting. We’re taking pitches. We’re keeping the line moving. We’re doing everything to maximize our lineup. ... It’s not about names. It’s about a team, right? Sometimes the roster is going to be different certain days. It’s been different [for] four days. It just happens that we started playing good baseball.”

Players have embraced complementary contributions and fluid roles, with Cora calling for bunts, pinch hitting, and altering bullpen strategies by the day. It’s a radical departure from how the Red Sox had played for the better part of the season’s first five months — and it somehow seems to be working.

Advertisement

Since the introduction of WooSox-turned-Red Sox double play tandem Jonathan Araúz and Jack López on Wednesday, the team is 4-0. During that time, they’ve turned five double plays (their most in a four-game stretch since June 29-July 2), dropped four sacrifice bunts, and simply executed in pivotal moments.

Certainly, the biggest contributions have come from the team’s most recognizable players. Kyle Schwarber remains a constant on-base presence when he’s not hitting homers, Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe have supplied steady and well-timed power, and on Saturday, Alex Verdugo delivered the walkoff single in a 4-3 win.

Yet even Verdugo’s hit offered evidence of a team that has adjusted its approach in a way that has created significantly improved execution. Last week against the Twins, with one out, runners on second and third, and a tie game in the ninth, Verdugo had a chance to walk it off by putting the ball in play. He flailed wildly at three straight pitches, the game went into extras, and the Sox lost.

On Saturday, Cleveland elected to intentionally walk J.D. Martinez to load the bases with two outs to set up a left-on-left matchup between pitcher Alex Young and Verdugo. Verdugo took exception.

“You don’t ever want to be the guy that they load the bases for or intentionally walk someone to get to you. … I took it personal,” said Verdugo. “[I] wanted to get it done that much more.”

Advertisement

Except that eagerness initially looked like it might get the best of the excitable outfielder. Verdugo overswung at a first-pitch cutter, dribbling it just foul down the first, then swung-and-missed at the second pitch.

Yet this time, he saw Cora signal to him with his hands down: Calm down. Do your part. Do not attempt to perform outside of your skill set.

Verdugo reset, took a cutter just off the plate, fouled off a fastball, and then when Young caught too much of the plate with a 1-2 cutter, Verdugo was ready. He drilled a single to deep right, setting in motion the eruption of a team whose members seem to have gained greater appreciation for the subtle contributions made by all.

“A switch just kind of flipped and it was like, all right, we don’t have our guys [on the COVID IL] but we still have guys who can contribute and have professional at-bats and are big leaguers,” said Verdugo. “We just went out there, grinded, and I felt like these last couple of games, we’ve been playing really good baseball, fundamentally sound with starting pitchers doing well, turning key double plays, getting groundballs when you need them.

“It’s been clean baseball and I think it’s kind of firing us up right now. We’re understanding, ‘We can do this, we can keep playing, we can keep grinding. Obviously we’re going to have a couple of our key guys come back here shortly. It’s just a mind-set for us. We know we can play. We know we can compete against anyone so just go out there and bring it.”

Advertisement

The Red Sox are getting the sort of widespread roster contributions that helped the Yankees not merely to withstand but to thrive as they weathered their own COVID outbreaks through the first month of the second half. For four games, they have shown the sort of timely execution from all corners of their team that allowed them to rise to the top of the standings in the AL East.

With that, the team has once again solidified its postseason standing, moving four games ahead of Oakland for the second wild-card spot with 24 contests to go. In so doing, they have offered a sharp brand of baseball that seems rightly described as the Jerry Remy Fight Club.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.