Titans’ Ryan Tannehill cleared to practice with team after being activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Tannehill, who has been cleared to resume practicing with the team, had been on the COVID-19 list since Aug 26. He was one of several members of the Titans placed on the list after an outbreak within the team. That list also included head coach Mike Vrabel , who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, which clears the way for him to start the Sept. 12 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

In addition to Tannehill, running back Jeremy McNichols was also activated off the COVID-19 list Saturday. The Titans also got receiver Racey McMath and linebacker Harold Landry back from COVID-19 list Friday.

Vaccinated players are required to have two negative tests over a 24-period prior to returning to the team.

Police interview at least 10 women about Watson

The Houston Police Department has spoken to at least 10 women who have accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of crimes from unwanted touching to sexual assault, according to records obtained by The New York Times.

The records are heavily redacted, and do not reveal the names of the complainant or the suspect, but they were released in response to a request for all records related to Watson or his home address in Houston.

A brief summary of each complaint is one of the few lines left unredacted in the documents. “Complainant stated that the suspect touched her inappropriately and exposed himself,” read one. Another said: “Complainant was sexually assaulted by the suspect. One suspect. No arrest. Complainant willing to prosecute.”

Houston police spoke to the women between April 2 and May 20 of this year, and dates of their complaints ranged from September 2019 to December 2020. Watson has not been charged with any crimes.

Ex-Steeler great Tunch Ilkin passes away

Tunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born, two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization’s broadcast team, has died. He was 63.

The Steelers confirmed Ilkin’s passing. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease), was hospitalized recently with pneumonia.

Ilkin announced in July that he was stepping away from his radio analyst duties to focus on his treatment.

The popular Ilkin was a fixture on the Steelers’ offensive line after being taken in the sixth round of the 1980 draft. He played 13 of his 14 seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh, making the Pro Bowl in 1988 and 1989 as an athletic right tackle under Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll. He appeared in 176 games for the Steelers, making 143 starts.

He played one game for the Green Bay Packers in 1993 before retiring and moving into broadcasting. Ilkin spent 23 seasons in all as part of Pittsburgh’s radio team and became well-known throughout southwestern Pennsylvania for his charitable efforts for a variety of causes.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Tunch Ilkin,” Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in a statement. “He was a man of faith who dedicated his entire life to being a devout Christian and family man. His passion for the game of football was evident in his everyday life.”

Ilkin is survived by his wife, Karen, and children Tanner, Natalie and Clay from his marriage to his first wife Sharon, who died in 2012 following a battle with breast cancer.