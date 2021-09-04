Triston Casas homers three times in sensational doubleheader for Double-A Portland

Casas homered twice in the first game, pulling homers to right in both the third and fourth innings. The second homer traveled a projected 472 feet.

Red Sox top prospect Triston Casas put on a show for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs on Friday, blasting three homers in a doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

He then pulled a 430-foot homer to right in the fifth inning of the second game, concluding a 5-for-8 doubleheader in which the first baseman drove in seven runs. The performance boosted his season line to .279/.380/.455 in 68 games with the Sea Dogs, marks that are made more impressive by the fact that he’s the third-youngest position player in the Double-A Northeast League.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old, whom the Red Sox took in the first round of the 2018 draft, has emerged as the organization’s top prospect based on his projected combination as a well above-average hitter with both the power potential and plate discipline to anchor the middle of an order. But in Double-A this year, he entered Friday with just seven homers.

That said, he excelled in the Olympics, where he hit three homers and drove in eight runs in six games. Team USA manager Mike Scioscia described him as the top contributor on the team, and recently told Baseball America that he envisions Casas as a big league fixture for years to come.

The multi-homer game was the second of Casas’ season and professional career.

While the 6-foot-5 projected slugger had not hit for consistent power in Double-A this year, he hit 20 homers as a 19-year-old in his first full professional season in 2019. In so doing, he joined Xander Bogaerts as the only Red Sox teenagers to hit 20 or more homers in a season at any level in the last 50 years. Baseball America recently pegged Casas as the No. 19 overall prospect in baseball.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.