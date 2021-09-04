Equine center with racing tracks proposed for Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A longtime racehorse owner wants to build a $25 million equine center with horse racing and sports betting in Sturbridge.

The Sturbridge Agricultural and Equestrian Center, proposed by Armand Janjigian, would include a dirt track and a turf track on 223 acres, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

The center would also include restaurants, a community center, athletic fields, walking and education trails, and conference space. It would host in-person and online sports betting, festivals and musical performances.