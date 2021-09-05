Photos: This Labor Day, signs of the times in Boston

The signs are indeed everywhere, plastered with bold type, offers of bonuses, and ― in some cases ― a hint of desperation.

A sign seeking help wanted at Royal Robbins on Newbury Street.

Take a stroll through downtown, a main street, or village center and it can seem like almost every business in Massachusetts is advertising for help this Labor Day.

A large sign seeking workers the Yard House restaurant inside the Copley Marrriot on Huntington Avenue. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

There are more than 237,000 job openings in Massachusetts, according to the state’s executive office of labor and workforce development.

The New York Pizza location on Tremont Street is looking for employees. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A lot of those vacancies are in the hospitality/service sector, where the pandemic prompted many worried workers to recalibrate their career paths.

It’s unclear whether the recent expiration of federal supplemental unemployment programs will make a difference ― economists are doubtful ― but for anyone looking to get into the job market, it’s an applicant’s market. Make them an offer they can’t refuse.

Signs seeking help wanted at North Reading Auto. Jim Davis/Globe Staff







