Photos: This Labor Day, signs of the times in Boston

Take a stroll through downtown, a main street, or village center and it can seem like almost every business in Massachusetts is advertising for help this Labor Day.
The signs are indeed everywhere, plastered with bold type, offers of bonuses, and ― in some cases ― a hint of desperation.
There are more than 237,000 job openings in Massachusetts, according to the state’s executive office of labor and workforce development.
A lot of those vacancies are in the hospitality/service sector, where the pandemic prompted many worried workers to recalibrate their career paths.
It’s unclear whether the recent expiration of federal supplemental unemployment programs will make a difference ― economists are doubtful ― but for anyone looking to get into the job market, it’s an applicant’s market. Make them an offer they can’t refuse.
