Paula Cole’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Wait’ returns to ‘Dawson’s Creek’ on streaming services

Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait,” the original theme song for the series, has found its way home to streaming services. Before then, when fans sat down to binge the series on Netflix, they were more likely to hear Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden’s “Run Like Mad” during the opening credits. (Though in June, some fans noticed Cole’s track makes its triumphant return in the show’s final few episodes on Netflix.)

“Dawson’s Creek,” which ran from 1998 to 2003 on WB, featured actors James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams as they navigated adolescence in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts. The full series became available on Netflix in November 2020, but on Friday, the streaming service announced Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait” will return to the start of all six seasons.

“Dawson’s Creek fans, I’m thrilled to announce that — at long last — you will hear Paula Cole’s iconic song I Don’t Want to Wait when you watch the opening credits,” Netflix wrote in a Tweet.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cole’s song was originally omitted due to Sony only purchasing on-air rights for the track, meaning it couldn’t play on any streaming platforms or the box set DVDs. Since then, Cole, a Rockport native, re-recorded the master and negotiated a streaming use contract.

And it’s not the first time Cole’s revisited her ‘90s hit: In a 2017 interview with Fandom Entertainment, formerly known as Screen Junkies, the singer reimagined the track as an opening credits parody for Hulu’s dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.” In the interview, she reflected back on how the song became synonymous with the series and candidly shared her mixed feelings on its legacy.

“People started associating the song as the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ theme, which made me feel complicated... I didn’t even watch TV, I’ve actually never watched an episode of ‘Dawson’s Creek,’” she said. “But I also feel gratitude... my daughter had asthma and I needed to take a break from the music business. And my song being on television helped me do that.”





Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.