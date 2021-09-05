Authorities identify 16-year-old victim in Brockton shooting

Liedson Monteiro-Terry was pronounced dead at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound at the Sprague Avenue scene, the district attorney’s office reported.

State Police assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office were contacted by Brockton police at 1:39 a.m. Saturday and notified about a shooting at 40 Sprague Ave., according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials have identified the 16-year-old Brockton boy who died from an apparent gunshot wound at an early morning party Saturday, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said Sunday.

Witnesses told investigators that a large crowd had been at the Sprague Avenue property for a party, according to the statement.

The investigation is being conducted by the Plymouth district attorney’s office, Brockton police, and State Police, according to the statement. Representatives for police in Brockton and the State Police referred comment to the district attorney’s office Sunday.

Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office, said that no arrests had been made as of about midday Sunday.

On Saturday at the scene, WHDH-TV reported that residents said they could hear the early morning party, then the sounds of gunshots.

Police officers could be seen at the house Saturday, where empty cans and bottles were visible on the ground, according to the news station.

Lilian Padilla, a neighbor, described a chaotic scene after the gunfire.

“All these kids running, screaming, going to my neighbor’s, jumping their back fence, hiding under their car,” Padilla told WHDH-TV. “It was a bad scene, I’ve never seen anything like that.”

WBZ-TV reported that Monteiro-Terry was a student at Brockton Champion High School.

Joel McKernan, who was Monteiro-Terry’s former football coach, told WBZ the teenager was “just a good kid.”

“Enthusiastic, loved the game of football. Everyone kind of was drawn to him. He had a lot of friends on the team,” McKernan told WBZ

On Facebook, community members offered their prayers to his loved ones, and posted messages of support.

“So sad to say we lost a player today my heart goes out to our entire team and his family we love you forever,” one post said.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.