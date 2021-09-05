Have you seen Andy? Four decades later, community remembers missing Lawrence boy

Friends, family, and community members gathered Sunday afternoon outside the pool where Andy disappeared to remember a boy who they said was gentle and full of life, three days after he would have turned 55.

Andy, as he was known, had been with his siblings and friends at the Higgins Memorial Pool to escape the heat of that blistering Saturday in August 1976. His siblings came home in the evening, but Andy didn’t. He was never seen again.

It’s been 45 years since the day a community began desperately scouring the woods of Lawrence for 10-year-old Angelo Puglisi.

“Forty-five years has gone by, but we were little kids here that day,” said Melanie Perkins McLaughlin, a friend who was with Andy at the pool hours before his disappearance. “This has stayed in our hearts all this time, because it’s not just about one person. It’s about Andy and what happened that day, and the trauma that we still live as a community.”

A small crowd of about 30 stood on the other side of the pool’s imposing metal fence, sharing memories and hopes that the lost boy will be found someday.

They wore pins with an old photo of Andy in which he is grinning widely.

“This is hard, no matter how many years go by; he was such a sweet boy,” said his aunt, Billie Scharn, whose son, Bob, was close with Andy.

No one knows exactly what happened that afternoon. Police say their best guess is that he was lured from the pool, raped, and killed.

McLaughlin said several children saw a man approach Andy that afternoon and ask for his help searching for a lost dog in the sprawling woods behind the pool, which were later searched relentlessly for his body.

The lead suspect in the case, Wayne Chapman, was charged after Andy’s disappearance with raping two boys he had lured away from Higgins Memorial Pool with a similar tactic in 1975. Chapman has confessed to molesting dozens of children, though he denies any involvement in Andy’s case. Investigators do not have enough evidence to charge him, State Police have said, and he was released from prison in 2019 when a judge determined he is no longer “sexually dangerous.”

Another suspect, a man convicted of murdering a teenage girl in Boxford, claimed to have killed a boy in Lawrence around the time Andy disappeared.

The search for Andy and his suspected killer has been chased relentlessly by McLaughlin, who directed the Emmy-winning documentary “Have You Seen Andy?” which explores his disappearance.

McLaughlin is haunted by that day at the pool, she said. She remembers asking Andy to walk her home to the Stadium Housing Projects, a housing development where they both lived, just a a few blocks from the pool. He declined; he wanted to spend more time swimming.

Hours later, around 6:30 p.m., she heard the first shouts of his name echoing through the neighborhood.

The police search for Andy lasted six days, but McLaughlin never stopped looking. Her 2007 documentary on the case began streaming on HBO in 2018, and she has since received numerous tips and leads from people who viewed the film.

“We will have an answer,” she said.

Now, McLaughlin is working with Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins to expand the state’s investigations into the disappearances of children that have received little attention. McLaughlin is focused on the 1970s, when there was no database keeping track of those cases.

“When you’re a prosecutor, you see some of the worst moments in people’s lives,” Rollins said at the vigil. “It’s part of the job. There’s nothing harder, nothing more terrible, nothing more heartbreaking than the disappearance or murder of a child.”

Rollins’s Project for Unsolved Homicides, announced in 2019, has reviewed 192 old cases dating back to the 1960s. Four cases related to children are under active investigation.

Among the family members in attendance Saturday, was Andy’s father, Angelo Puglisi Sr. He still remembers getting the call about his son’s disappearance.

“If you have loved ones at home, no matter who they are . . . always tell them that you love them in the morning, and always tell them that you love them at night,” Puglisi said through welling tears.

To this day, he doesn’t like it when people talk about the search for Andy’s body. The search, he tells them, is for Andy, not his remains.

“Be safe,” he said. “Wherever you are.”

