Hurricane Larry to raise risk of rip currents at Mass. beaches

Hurricane Larry is expected to heighten the risk of rip currents at beaches across Massachusetts starting Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
The current forecasts project that Larry will remain out at sea, but that the Category 3 hurricane will still impact beaches across the state through the weekend, Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said in an interview Sunday evening.
“It has a lot of energy, it’s really kind of stirring up the top layer of the ocean and is going to send some swells and that’s also going to increase our rip currents as we go into the middle part of the week,” Gaucher said.
All south-facing beaches will be at elevated risk starting Wednesday, Gaucher said. The beaches with the highest levels of risk, moderate to high, are on the eastern part of Cape Cod, from Provincetown down to Chatham, and in Essex County from Cape Ann to Boston.
All other beaches will have at least a moderate risk for rip currents, Gaucher said.
“Almost any beach you go to, you’ll probably be dealing with rip currents heading into this weekend,” Gaucher said. “Midweek into the weekend.”
“Rip currents are deadly,” Gaucher said. “It happens every year, where people underestimate the strength of rip currents and they are pulled out.”
