John A. Kaneb, H.P. Hood chairman and chief executive, dies at 86

Mike Kaneb had just launched Northeast Petroleum to enter the Boston market, and the Navy allowed John to leave and take over the family-run company.

John A. Kaneb was a 24-year-old Navy officer with plans to return to his family’s Worcester-based oil business after his military service when he received word that his father had died.

“I had to step into my father’s shoes, convince our creditors that I was capable of running the business, and then prove it,” Mr. Kaneb told an interviewer a half-century later.

His success at doing so was a first step toward becoming one of Greater Boston’s most prominent business executives. He later acquired a controlling interest in Gulf Oil, and then purchased the H.P. Hood dairy company, reinvigorating and expanding both businesses.

Mr. Kaneb, who was Hood’s chairman and chief executive, and whose extensive civic work included leading efforts to curb prison rape, died Aug. 29. He was 86, lived in Manchester-by-the-Sea, and his health had been slipping since heart surgery in May.

“I am so very blessed,” Mr. Kaneb wrote in 1996, a sentiment he often expressed.

Determined to use his good fortune to help others, Mr. Kaneb engaged in civic activities that ranged from lending his business acumen to major Boston institutions to playing a key role with initiatives that didn’t usually draw Harvard-educated business leaders.

He served on Massachusetts General Hospital’s board of trustees, chaired the board at McLean Hospital, was vice chairman of the Finance Council at the Boston Archdiocese, and was a member of Harvard Medical School’s Board of Fellows.

Mr. Kaneb also served on the board of directors for the Innocence Project, which works to exonerate the wrongfully convicted.

And former president George W. Bush appointed him vice chairman of the bipartisan National Prison Rape Elimination Commission, an effort Mr. Kaneb helped gain prominence.

“I have long been appalled at the tolerance of rape and other sexual abuse in many of the nation’s jails and prisons,” he wrote in 2006 for the 50th anniversary report of his Harvard class.

To prepare federal legislation that established the national commission, Mr. Kaneb reached out to a friend from his Harvard days, US Senator Edward M. Kennedy, who worked with Republican lawmakers to create the panel.

“I have a hatred of bullying,” Mr. Kaneb said in an interview for the book “Men Still at Work: Professionals Over 60 and On the Job.”

“Intimidation is rife in prisons,” he added, “and I simply felt something should be done about it.”

Chairman and chief executive of H.P. Hood until he died, Mr. Kaneb was never interested in retiring, which he likened to “crossing to the other side” in the “Men Still at Work” interview.

“Have a healthy respect for the consequences of retiring,” he cautioned others. “Don’t go there casually or unprepared, or you may regret it.”

Until the end, Mr. Kaneb balanced work, civic endeavors, and time with friends, many of whom sought his counsel.

“I felt I could turn to him for advice,” said Drew Faust, Harvard’s former president, who valued his insights about Harvard Medical School and the city’s hospitals.

“He was wise and he didn’t push things on you. He really just tried to offer his wisdom and expand your own wisdom as well,” she said. “I always felt I learned a lot from him, and I appreciated him as a human being.”

Sometimes instead of meeting for lunch, she joined Mr. Kaneb at Fenway Park, where he was a part-owner of the Red Sox. “I learned a lot about the medical community from John,” Faust said, “and I learned a lot about the Red Sox, too.”

A devoted baseball player in his youth and a dedicated fan all his life, Mr. Kaneb was delighted to become part of the Red Sox organization, having always longed to don a uniform.

“I am very grateful to have become part of Major League Baseball,” he wrote for his 45th Harvard class report. “I would have much preferred to do so as a player, but that did not come to pass, so I had to pay my way in and become a limited partner in the Boston Red Sox; it’s lots of fun.”

The older of two brothers, John A. Kaneb was born in Worcester on Dec. 14, 1934.

His mother, Rachel Couillard Kaneb, was a nurse before marrying. His father, Beton Michael Kaneb, was known as Mike and ran an oil business in Worcester before forming Northeast Petroleum to take on the Boston market.

John graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College in 1956, then worked with his father’s business for a few months before entering Navy Officer Candidate School.

“I received my commission and entered the married state on virtually the same date,” he recalled in his 25th class report.

Mr. Kaneb and Virginia Pyne, who is known as Ginny, married in 1957 and had six sons.

Taking over Northeast Petroleum when his father died was a turning point.

“It was a crash course in how to manage a growing family business that possessed very little professional management,” he wrote, “but after the company and I managed to survive a rather trying first year, I was left with feeling that if I could survive that experience, I could handle a number of things.”

For a while, Mr. Kaneb’s younger brother, Al, joined him in the business.

“Whatever he was engaged in, he engaged with intensity and, maybe a strange phrase, with loyalty,” said Al, who lives in Weston, of his brother’s work in the business world and his endless involvement with organizations.

“He embraced them with a real passion,” Al added, “and he was open to engaging with causes and trying to improve what they were trying to do, rather than just send a check.”

Among Mr. Kaneb’s friends was Peter Lynch, the well-known money manager of the Fidelity Magellan Fund, who served with him on the archdiocese’s Finance Council.

“He was a devout Roman Catholic, but to me, he was also a catholic with a small ‘c’ — he had a universal love of everybody,” Lynch said.

Though Mr. Kaneb never sought accolades for his business successes — “He was Mr. Low-Profile,” Lynch said — he brought unchecked energy to Northeast Petroleum, Catamount Petroleum (which Mr. Kaneb founded with his son Gary), Gulf Oil, and Hood.

“John had a transmission with two gears: overdrive and off,” Lynch said. “John was full of action. He just really wanted to do things.”

In addition to his wife, Ginny; his brother, Al; and his son Gary, who lives in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mr. Kaneb leaves five other sons, Stephen of Exeter, N.H.; Peter and Jeff, both of Manchester-by-the-Sea; Bruce of Newburyport; and Chris of Cambridge; 18 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass has been said in Sacred Heart Church in Manchester-by-the-Sea. A celebration of his life will be announced.

Though Mr. Kaneb’s life was packed with work and civic duties, at home “my mother and father were an absolute team,” Gary said.

“He was not a remote father in any sense,” Gary added. “For the boys, he was a total presence.”

And for Mr. Kaneb, having family close by was a treat he never took for granted.

“All of our six sons, five daughters-in-law, and 18 grandchildren live within 25 miles, so we see family often,” he wrote a few months after he and Ginny celebrated their 53rd anniversary. “We are blessed.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.