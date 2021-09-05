Man allegedly shoots at family’s car during road rage incident in Dracut

Dracut police said they are investigating a report that a man shot at a vehicle during an apparent road rage incident Saturday night.

A 32-year-old Lowell woman and a 33-year-old man from Hudson, N.H., were traveling by car on Bridge Street with their child around 7:15 p.m. when the suspect allegedly drove in the wrong lane to get beside their car, according to a police statement. The woman told police that the suspect passed their car and slammed on his brakes.

The woman said she was trying to maneuver her vehicle around the suspect’s car, when he got out and shot at her vehicle, according to police.