Revere spa owner, employees indicted in connection with sex trafficking operation

A Revere woman was indicted Thursday for allegedly operating a sophisticated human trafficking operation out of the day spa that she owned, Attorney General Maura Healy’s office said Friday.

Geralda De Matos Garland, 57, is accused of running the “profitable and organized criminal enterprise” out of Crystal’s Day Spa in Revere, Healy’s office said in a statement. Two of Garland’s employees, 29-year-old Lucas Sobreira, of Everett, and 41-year-old Giacomo Neto, of Lynn, were also indicted Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting patrons while working at the spa.

Garland was arrested by State Police in April after an investigation determined she had been recruiting victims to have sex with buyers for a fee, according to the statement. She allegedly advertised her business through online advertisements offering “commercial sex,” Healy’s office said.