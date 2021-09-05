Revere spa owner, employees indicted in connection with sex trafficking operation

A Revere woman was indicted Thursday for allegedly operating a sophisticated human trafficking operation out of the day spa that she owned, Attorney General Maura Healy’s office said Friday.
Geralda De Matos Garland, 57, is accused of running the “profitable and organized criminal enterprise” out of Crystal’s Day Spa in Revere, Healy’s office said in a statement. Two of Garland’s employees, 29-year-old Lucas Sobreira, of Everett, and 41-year-old Giacomo Neto, of Lynn, were also indicted Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting patrons while working at the spa.
Garland was arrested by State Police in April after an investigation determined she had been recruiting victims to have sex with buyers for a fee, according to the statement. She allegedly advertised her business through online advertisements offering “commercial sex,” Healy’s office said.
Garland was ordered held on $50,000 bail at her arraignment later that month in Chelsea District Court.
A Suffolk County grand jury returned indictments against her Thursday, including two counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, keeping a house of ill fame, and money laundering.
While Garland was running the operation, Sobreira and Neto allegedly sexually assaulted several people who were at the business for massages and “not aware Crystal’s Day Spa offered illegal commercial sex,” Healy’s office said.
In connection with an incident in 2018, Sobreira is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and assault and battery. Neto, who allegedly assaulted two customers in separate incidents earlier this year, is charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and two counts of assault and battery.
Garland, Sobreira, and Neto will be arraigned at a later date in Suffolk Superior Court.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.