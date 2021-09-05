Two hospitalized after Saturday night hit-and-run in Medford

Two members of a Medford family were hospitalized Saturday night after a hit-and-run crash in their hometown, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Two adults and a teenager were walking a dog in the parking lot of 163 Mystic Ave. around 9 p.m. when a 2018 Chevrolet Trax slammed into the group, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. Both victims were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.
The vehicle had been traveling south on Mystic Avenue before it exited the roadway, crossed the sidewalk, and struck the pedestrians, Procopio said.
The impact sent a 52-year-old man airborne, leaving him with serious injuries. He is expected to survive. The 15-year-old boy sustained minor injuries, Procopio said. An adult female who was with them declined medical attention.
The 3-year-old French bulldog was taken to Woburn Animal Hospital with minor injuries.
State troopers found an unoccupied Chevrolet a mile away on Early Avenue with damages consistent with the crash. It matched camera footage and trim pieces left at the scene, according to Procopio.
The crash remains under investigation.