Two hospitalized after Saturday night hit-and-run in Medford

Two members of a Medford family were hospitalized Saturday night after a hit-and-run crash in their hometown, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Two adults and a teenager were walking a dog in the parking lot of 163 Mystic Ave. around 9 p.m. when a 2018 Chevrolet Trax slammed into the group, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement. Both victims were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The vehicle had been traveling south on Mystic Avenue before it exited the roadway, crossed the sidewalk, and struck the pedestrians, Procopio said.