Probe continues in deadly Connecticut plane crash

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Investigators continued to review evidence from a fatal plane crash in a Connecticut suburb left four people dead earlier this week, and a preliminary report on the accident is expected to be released within the next two weeks.

The Cessna Citation 560X took off from Robertson Airport in Plainville, a few miles away, Thursday morning and crashed into a manufacturing company building. The flight was headed to North Carolina.

The preliminary report will contain factual information about the plane, pilots, weather conditions and other factors, but a final report detailing the cause of the accident could take a year or more to complete.