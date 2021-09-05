Three people shot on Towson University campus, police and school officials say

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. at Freedom Square, a popular gathering spot for students for both planned and impromptu gatherings in the academic heart of the campus. This was the first week of classes.

Authorities said the victims are adults but would not immediately say if they are students at the school, where 22,000 students are enrolled. The injuries were described as not life threatening.

Three people were shot and wounded early Saturday at a gathering on the campus of Towson University north of Baltimore, an attack police described as an “isolated incident.”

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt told reporters detectives were investigating at the scene and seeking information from victims at hospitals. No arrest has been made but Hyatt said "there is no active threat on campus."

Hyatt said detectives do not yet know the nature of the dispute.

Sean Welsh, a university spokesman, said officials are not yet sure what type of gathering took place at Freedom Square. He said an alert was sent to students, most of whom live off campus and commute in for classes.

Students were urged to stay away from the scene and the school said counseling services are being made available.

The Towson campus was quiet Saturday morning with few people out walking.

The shooting scene at Freedom Square is deep with a cluster of academic buildings in front of Lecture Hall, with walking the easiest access. Police cars and two white forensic evidence vans were parked on pedestrian paths.

The small square is partially surrounded by a small brick wall with a shade tree as its centerpiece. Wooden circular tables are around the perimeter.

A small group of detectives continued to gather and examine evidence as daylight emerged, clustered in the square and going through bushes.

It appeared a shoe had been left behind at the crime scene but reporters were not allowed close to the square, surrounded by crime scene tape. Two police officers guarded a liquor bottle discarded dozens of yards from the square.