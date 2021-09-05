It’s been choppy for the Steamship Authority

Given the degree of dissatisfaction at both ends of ferry trips, meaningful conversations on important issues such as regional transportation, climate change, and oversight of the Steamship Authority’s management might be possible. Fractured communication, however, is built into the structure of the quasi-public authority. The enabling act that created the authority provides a voting system that currently allocates 70 percent of votes to the islands; mainland port towns are left with 30 percent.

Elizabeth Koh’s article “Dockside, a summer of rough sailing for ferry service” (Page A1, Aug. 29) documents well-known service and operational problems with the Steamship Authority. Islanders are unable to make automobile reservations, while mainland ports such as Woods Hole experience traffic congestion, environmental pollution, and noise from commercial vehicles in their neighborhoods.

As Koh notes, state Senator Susan Moran has introduced legislation as a pathway to better governance and effective oversight. A recent hearing on the measure made clear that a change in the authority voting structure — requiring at least one port town to join the two islands on a vote — could change the way the board does business by forcing communication, negotiation, and compromise among board members. That would be progress.

Russell G. Murphy

Woods Hole





Our car-centric culture doesn’t help

Having recently returned from our practically annual summer week on Nantucket with my extended family, I read the article on the Steamship Authority woes with interest. Our family started going in 1995, first renting a place with my then-82-year-old grandmother, my parents, and my young children and niece (toddlers at the time). We did not bring a car on the island, nor have we ever done so since.

That year, Nantucket started its shuttle bus service, which is how my grandmother and parents got around (in fairness, they grew up in New York City and are accustomed to mass transit). We used our bikes with trailers for the kids, hauling them and our groceries in the trailers.

Until we can start thinking outside of our car-centric culture, we will never solve our traffic and transportation problems, much less our carbon emissions footprint.

Kathy Balles

Carlisle





Wait-list has been a good option

I’d like to mention one positive about the Steamship Authority, as far as getting a car back and forth to Nantucket this summer is concerned. The wait-list function on its website has worked well, and even though we planned late this summer, getting our lifeguard son back and forth on the dates needed has worked out better than expected. So, there’s that for the plus column.

Selden Tearse

Duxbury