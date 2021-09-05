We shouldn’t have to choose between safety and cost in home building

Thank you to Cameron Sperance for giving us so many sides of the important issue of more affordable but more fire-risky construction (”Hidden dangers,” Address, Aug. 29). When code-setters (the state Board of Building Regulation and Standards) choose between safety and cost, everyone should pay attention. The Commonwealth, its people, and other agencies can find ways to reduce the costs of building and homeownership without making homes less safe.

The problems result when we fail to use government to study the systems that support us and to take actions we need, and when instead we think that businesses will fulfill our needs as they pursue financial opportunities. But the fact is that businesses don’t necessarily give us more local, more equitable, or more sustainable production.