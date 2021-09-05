Alex Cora played Sunday as secondary to what beleaguered Red Sox have coming up

Now there’s a dozen players off the roster because of the virus, five of them pitchers who have been with the team all season. That made Sunday a day to take a step back in hopes of taking two forward.

The Red Sox learned before the game that their scheduled starting pitcher, Nick Pivetta, was instead going on the COVID-19 injured list . Utility man Danny Santana joined him a few hours later.

Alex Cora managed Sunday in hopes of winning Monday and Tuesday. He didn’t come out and say that specifically after an 11-5 loss to Cleveland, but he didn’t have to.

Triple A righthander Kutter Crawford was added to the roster and made his major league debut in place of Pivetta. Third baseman Rafael Devers got the day off. Cora also decided his best available reliever, Garrett Whitlock, would be used only if the Sox had the lead in the late innings or the game was tied.

Garrett Richards, who pitched three innings on Thursday, got another day to rest. So was Adam Ottavino, who pitched three of the previous four days.

Cora wanted good bullpen options with Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Nate Eovaldi lined up to face first-place Tampa Bay starting Monday.

No team can lose 12 players and throw its best punch day after day. The COVID outbreak has forced Cora to make choices, and none of them are appetizing. The Sox are scrambling for players and some on the roster shouldn’t be there.

When Pivetta was scratched, that made it even tougher because Cora knew the bullpen would be taxed. Their hope was Crawford would go four innings.

Expectations were adjusted. It was something Cora learned long ago watching Terry Francona. You can’t let one game wreck a week.

“There’s a game [Monday], there’s a game on Tuesday, there’s a game on Wednesday,” Cora said. “We’re in the middle of a playoff race.

“Every game counts, we know that. But at the same time, we have to play it smart and take care of the guys and be ready at full force for the beginning of the week.”

Crawford, who does indeed throw a cutter, allowed five runs in two-plus innings. The 25-year-old has shown promise this season, but wasn’t ready for the majors and it showed.

Cora usually doesn’t waste much time when he takes pitchers out of the game. He takes the ball, slaps them on the back, and that’s it. But he spent a little time with Crawford before calling for a reliever in the third inning, telling him to soak up Fenway Park from that vantage point to make sure he remembered his debut in vivid detail.

“I wanted him to take a deep breath, look around and see the whole thing,” Cora said. “Probably, he didn’t do that before the game or during the game.”

As he was removing him from the game, Alex Cora made sure to tell Sunday's emergency starter Kutter Crawford to savor the final moments of his major-league debut. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff/Matthew J Lee

Down 6-0, the Sox scored three runs in the fifth inning against Zach Plesac. With runners on second and third and one out, Cora took a shot and had Devers pinch hit for Jack López.

“The perfect situation,” Cora said.

But a bad result. Devers saw seven pitchers before striking out.

The Sox scored two more runs in the sixth off Nick Wittgren, but with a runner on second, Kevin Plawecki and Travis Shaw grounded out. Had the Sox been more opportunistic, Whitlock might have pitched. But they were 3 of 18 with runners in scoring position.

Hansel Robles retired the side in order in a 6-5 game, and the plan was to have him go back out for the ninth. But he felt a little tightness behind his shoulder. It’s not believed to be anything serious, but the decision was made to take him out to ensure his availability for later in the week.

So Phillips Valdez warmed up quickly, went in the game, and allowed five runs. He was a victim of the situation.

The Sox are 4-0-1 in their last five series despite all the roster changes. Cora has found the right balance.

“You guys know how I feel about it. You don’t have to win 27 in a row,” Cora said. “Other guys have to step up.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.