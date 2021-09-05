Europe takes 9-7 lead in Solheim Cup into final day of singles matches

Reid and Maguire crushed the struggling Korda and Ewing 5 and 4 — the biggest blowout of any of the opening 16 matches — then halved with Kupcho and Salas when Reid knocked it to 3 feet on the par-4 18th to pull even.

Maguire and Reid combined to topple top-ranked Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing in alternate-shot play Sunday morning at Inverness, then scrambled to tie Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas in four-ball in the afternoon.

Leona Maguire and Mel Reid helped Europe take a 9-7 lead over the United States into the closing singles matches in the Solheim Cup in Toledo, Ohio.

Europe is trying to win on US soil for just the second time in the 31-year history of the event. This is the ninth time Europe has led going into the singles matches. The Europeans have won just four of the previous eight times they were in front after two days, the last in 2013 when they scored their lone road victory at Colorado Golf Club.

European — Identical twins, identical results.

Nicolai Højgaard sunk a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Italian Open, a week after his identical twin brother, Rasmus, won the European Masters in Switzerland by also making a birdie with his final stroke.

“To finish it off like this, and to do it a week after Rasmus won, it’s perfect,” Nicolai said.

It marked the first time in European Tour history that brothers have won back-to-back tournaments.

The 20-year-olds from Denmark are considered two of the continent’s brightest prospects.

For his first European Tour victory, Nicolai shot a final-round 71 to finish one stroke ahead of 2018 Ryder Cup standout Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk of Poland.