Game 139: Indians at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

Nick Pivetta was supposed to have the ball on Sunday, but was scratched when the Sox announced that the righthander was the latest addition to the growing COVID-related injured list . Kutter Crawford will start for Boston in Pivetta’s place, making his major league debut. Crawford was 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA for Double-A Portland this season before a call up to Triple-A Worcester - the righthander is 2-3 with a 5.52 mark with the WooSox.

The Red Sox are riding high on a four-game win streak after Alex Verdugo’s walk-off single on Saturday , with the chance to sweep the Indians and wrap up a hot start to September.

Zach Plesac is on the mound for Cleveland, having thrown seven shutout innings in Kansas City on Tuesday. Plesac has only faced the Sox twice, both in 2019, taking a pair of no-decisions after strong outings against Boston.

Lineups

INDIANS (67-66): TBA

Pitching: RHP Zach Plesac (9-4, 4.49 ERA)

RED SOX (79-59): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (0-0, - ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Indians vs. Pivetta: Hedges 2-6, H. Ramirez 2-2, Rosario 4-11, Straw 0-2

Red Sox vs. Crawford: No Cleveland batters have faced Crawford.

Stat of the day: After an 0-for-3 night on Saturday, J.D. Martinez’s on-base plus slugging is just .658 in his last 20 games.

Notes: Pivetta joins Jarren Duran, Kiké Hérnandez, Martín Perez, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Barnes, Yairo Muñoz, Hirokazu Sawamura, and Josh Taylor on the COVID-related IL as the Sox continue to lose players to health and safety protocols ... Crawford threw six innings for Worcester last Friday, allowing just one hit and one unearned run and striking out six against the Buffalo Bisons ... Kiké Hérnandez, quarantined in Cleveland for a week, looks likely to return next week as players slowly come off the COVID-19 IL ... A win Sunday would give Boston its first five-game win streak since early July ... Saturday’s win brought the Sox within half a game of the Yankees in the AL East and four games clear of the Athletics in the wild card.

