Medfield’s Kaelyn Larkin reigns supreme in A Shot for Life softball home run derby

Larkin hit a staggering 111 home runs across four rounds to win the second annual A Shot For Life home run derby, held at Austin Prep. The two-day event, featuring baseball and softball home run derbies, raised more than $40,000for the Translational Brain Tumor Immunology Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital.

READING –– Audible admiration could be heard beyond the third base line where the competitors in the A Shot For Life home run derby sat when Kaelyn Larkin went to work in the batter’s box. Featuring an effortless swing, the sophomore from Medfield barreled up the softball time and time again, launching home runs over the left field fence.

Advertisement

Larkin, a Globe All-Scholastic as a freshman, hit .700 with 10 home runs and 54 RBIs. The Tri-Valley League MVP also notched 32 runs and 15 stolen bases for the Warriors. Despite her incredibly successful freshman season competing against older competition, Larkin didn’t feel any pressure entering the afternoon.

“I didn’t really have a high standard,” said Larkin. “It was raising money for a good cause so I was just going out there to have fun.”

Larkin defeated the reigning champion, American International College freshman Destiny McGrath of Norton in the semifinals, 31-28. She bested Providence College commit Ryanne Haynes of Bellingham in the finals, 31-18.

Larkin refused to overswing, relying on her mechanics to swing free and easy, carrying the ball out of the park.

“I have a trigger where I reload back and push forward with my front legs,” said Larkin. “I use all of my legs. I try to hit down onto it so it backspins.”

The home run derby showcased some of the state’s best talent in a fun competition to raise funds and awarenessfor cancer research.

“Some of [the players] will have the opportunity to play beyond college, some of them will not,” said Mike Slonina, CEO of A Shot For Life. “I want them to know what their talent is capable of in a macro sense, beyond sports. That’s really the whole point of the ASFL family program.”