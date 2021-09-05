NFL permitting players to display social justice messages on helmets this season

As the league prepares for the first game of the season Thursday, an NFL spokesperson said players would be allowed to choose a decal with one of six messages to place on the back of their helmets: “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Inspire Change” and “Say Their Stories.”

The NFL will allow players to display messages of social justice on their helmets and will stencil the slogans “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” on the end zones at every field as part of an effort to show solidarity with the protest movements against racism and police brutality, league officials said.

Last season, the NFL also allowed players to display messages such as “Stop Hate” and “Black Lives Matter” on their helmets, as well as the names of Black people, such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery, whose deaths set off widespread protests.

The efforts represent a continued shift for the league, which in the past had been criticized as slow to support, or as hostile to, players who had demonstrated against racism and police violence.

About 70% of active players on the league’s rosters are Black, and league officials have been trying to show unity with those who have demonstrated against injustice, particularly after the murder of Floyd in May 2020.

“It’s an opportunity to highlight messages that are important to the league, players and personnel and our communities,” Brian McCarthy, the NFL spokesperson, said Saturday. “We’ve seen tremendous work done by our players to make an impact, and we can increase that through the high-visibility platform that the NFL provides.”

The efforts have been shadowed by the specter of Colin Kaepernick, the onetime quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who in 2016 began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality against African Americans.

Kaepernick and others who knelt during the anthem set off an intense backlash by some fans and conservatives, including then-President Donald Trump, who accused them of being unpatriotic.

Kaepernick left the 49ers in 2017 and has not been signed by any team since. In 2019, he reached a multimillion-dollar settlement over his claim that the league had spurned him because of his protests.

Cowboys Pro Bowl guard out with covid-19

Zack Martin, the six-time Pro Bowl guard for the Dallas Cowboys, tested positive for the coronavirus and is expected to miss the NFL’s season-opening game Thursday in Tampa against the Buccaneers, Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said .

“He’s frustrated, obviously,” McCarthy said at a news conference. “But hey, this is the world we live in right now.”

The Cowboys learned Saturday of Martin’s positive test result, McCarthy said. Asked whether he expects Martin to miss Thursday’s game, McCarthy said: “I would say so, yes.”

Martin reportedly is vaccinated. Under the protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association, a vaccinated player who tests positive is eligible to rejoin his team if he remains symptom-free and has two negative tests 24 hours apart. In the meantime, that player must be in isolation.

The Cowboys have had nine players spend time on their covid-19 reserve list since the start of training camp, three more than all of last season. Martin, wide receiver Noah Brown and offensive lineman Brandon Knight currently are on the list, which is for players who test positive for the virus and unvaccinated players who are quarantined based on contact tracing.

49ers add veteran cornerback

Cornerback Josh Norman and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, NFL Network reported.

The former All-Pro had other interested suitors but lands in San Francisco, which could use a boost at corner heading into the season. Norman should have his opportunities alongside starters ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ and Emmanuel Moseley, and rookies Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir.

The 33-year-old Norman registered a pick-six, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries over nine games (three starts) last year with Buffalo. He did miss seven contests because of a hamstring injury and a bout with COVID-19.

Norman spent the previous four seasons in Washington, where he eventually lost his job and never matched his level of play while with the Panthers during his late twenties.



