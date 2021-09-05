Nick Pivetta joins Sox’ COVID list, was set to pitch Sunday

The Red Sox took another hit with pitcher Nick Pivetta added to the COVID list Sunday morning, hours before he was set to start against the Indians at Fenway Park.
Kutter Crawford will start for Boston in Pivetta’s place, making his major league debut. Crawford was 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA for Double-A Portland this season before a call up to Triple-A Worcester - the righthander is 2-3 with a 5.52 mark with the WooSox.
Pivetta joins Jarren Duran, Kiké Hérnandez, Martín Perez, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Barnes, Yairo Muñoz, Hirokazu Sawamura, and Josh Taylor on the COVID-related IL as the Sox continue to lose players to health and safety protocols.
Advertisement
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.