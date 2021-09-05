Nick Pivetta joins Sox’ COVID list, was set to pitch Sunday

The Red Sox took another hit with pitcher Nick Pivetta added to the COVID list Sunday morning, hours before he was set to start against the Indians at Fenway Park.

Kutter Crawford will start for Boston in Pivetta’s place, making his major league debut. Crawford was 3-2 with a 3.30 ERA for Double-A Portland this season before a call up to Triple-A Worcester - the righthander is 2-3 with a 5.52 mark with the WooSox.