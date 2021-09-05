Ray stellar again as Toronto finishes off sweep of fellow wild-card contender Oakland

Winners of seven of eight, the Blue Jays (73-62) are a season-best 11 games above .500 and pulled percentage points ahead of the A’s (74-63), within four games of the Red Sox for the last American League playoff spot. Toronto’s 13 shutouts are most in the AL.

Bo Bichette went 4 for 4, scored twice and drove in a run, and Alejandro Kirk homered as the Blue Jays reached double figures in hits for the fourth straight game.

Robbie Ray struck out 10 while pitching one-hit ball into the seventh inning, Marcus Semien hit his 35th home run, and the Blue Jays finished off a three-game sweep of Oakland, 8-0, Sunday in Toronto.

Ray (11-5) reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth straight start, the first Blue Jays pitcher to achieve the feat. The only hit he allowed in 6⅔ innings was a one-out double by Khris Davis in the fifth. Ray’s 2.60 ERA is tops among AL pitchers, and his 212 strikeouts are second only to Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (215).

The playoff-contending A’s have lost 14 of 20 after winning 12 of the previous 15.

“I think the best part of our season is yet to come,” manager Bob Melvin said. “I think we’re going to get home and we’re going to play our best stretch of baseball.”

Oakland’s Starling Marte went 0 for 4 as he returned to the lineup in center field after sitting out Saturday, one day after he was hit on the helmet by a fastball from Toronto rookie righthander Alek Manoah.

Yankees lose Jonathan Loaisiga, series to Baltimore

New York placed reliever Jonathan Loaisiga on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right rotator cuff.

Manager Aaron Boone said Loaisiga experienced some pain Saturday morning after he surrendered a game-tying homer to Jorge Mateo in the seventh inning of Friday night’s 4-3 victory over Baltimore. An MRI showed the strain and Loaisiga was given a cortisone injection.

Boone said Loaisiga will not throw for 10 days, but he remains hopeful he’ll pitch again this season. The 26-year-old is 9-4 with a 2.25 ERA in 54 appearances. He also has five saves and 66 strikeouts in 68 innings.

The day only got worse once the game began. Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, but New York wasted leads of 4-1, 5-2, and 7-4 and lost again to the last-place Orioles, 8-7. The wild card-contending Yankees are 7-9 against Baltimore this year, and 2-6 since its first 13-game winning streak since 1961.

Andrew Heaney (8-9) allowed four runs in the seventh. Jorge Mateo hit a single to cap a 12-pitch at-bat for a 7-all tie and Kelvin Gutierrez followed with a go-ahead single.

Boone was gone by then, ejected after making a pitching change in the fifth. He was upset at a ball four to DJ Stewart; a YES Network mic picked him up saying, “That’s not even close.”

Twins trip Rays as Rocco Baldelli departs for childbirth

Nick Gordon had a game-tying seventh-inning RBI single and a go-ahead run-scoring base-hit in the ninth as Minnesota beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay, 6-5.

Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 35 with an seventh-inning double. It’s the third longest by a player under 21 and one short of the AL-record held by Mickey Mantle. Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows homered for the Rays, who are 33-14 since the All-Star break.

Gordon knotted it at 5 on his hit in the seventh, and put the Twins upwith a ninth-inning single off Andrew Kittredge (8-3).

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, scheduled to leave the team during the game for the birth of his child in Minnesota, came onto the field after the top of the 8th to talk with plate umpire Jim Wolf before heading toward the clubhouse. Coach Bill Evers took over for Baldelli; Evers is retiring after the season after 46 years in pro ball, including 23 in the Rays organization where he coached Baldelli.

Cheerful Mets keep rolling

Javier Báez went 4 for 4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and the New York Mets withstood another rally from in Washington to beat the Nationals, 13-6. Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar also homered for the Mets (69-68), who squandered an early four-run lead but got 4⅔ shutout innings from their bullpen to win for the seventh time in eight games. Aaron Loup (5-0) worked a scoreless seventh for the 42nd victory by Mets relievers this season, the most in the National League . . . Jeimer Candelario snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run triple, five Detroit pitchers combined to frustrate Cincinnati’s offense, and the Tigers captured the three-game interleague series with a 4-1 road win. The Reds (73-65) lost their fourth straight series and fell percentage points behind San Diego for the National League’s second wild card. The Padres hosted Houston later Sunday. “If we do anything but look forward, it would be a mistake,” Reds manager David Bell said . . . Odúbel Herrera hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and Philadelphia averted a three-game sweep in Miami, beating the Marlins, 4-3. Bryce Harper hit his 27th home run and Freddy Galvis also connected for the playoff-chasing Phillies (70-66).